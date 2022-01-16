Striker still without destination announced by Corinthians appointed as reinforcement of rival

Corinthians has not yet announced the fate of striker Cacau, who saw her contract with the club come to an end last December. Still without having a destination publicly confirmed by Timão, she appeared as a possible reinforcement of São Paulo.

Both Cacau and Corinthians have not officially commented on the athlete’s situation. The attacker’s name, however, appeared linked to São Paulo this Saturday, when the page Sovereign Base, at the twitter, announced the signing of the athlete. The profile, it is worth remembering, is not official of the tricolor club.

It’s not a show, but it’s Cocoa! Cocoa is the new reinforcement of the @Sao Paulo FC for the 2022 season. After 5 years at Corinthians, the four-time Libertadores champion player who collects several titles decided to breathe new air. Welcome to Tricolor Paulista ♥️🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/wtwmwHdcGi — Sovereign Base (@basesoberana) January 15, 2022

Shortly after the post began to circulate on social media, the athlete made a publication on her official profile. Without talking directly about the subject, whether addressing her departure from Corinthians or a possible arrival in São Paulo, she assured that she will soon appear to talk to the fans.

I’m kinda off social media guys, I’ll be back to answer and talk to general about everything TMJ ❤ — Cacau Fernandes (@CacauFernande12) January 15, 2022

Cacau arrived at Corinthians in 2016, when the club reactivated the sport, still in partnership with Audax. Since then, the striker has played 161 games, with 130 victories, 24 draws and 7 defeats. She also scored 22 goals and won seven titles: three Brazilians, three Paulistas, three Libertadores and one now extinct Copa do Brasil.

So far, Corinthians has had five confirmed casualties in its squad. They are defenders Pardal and Poliana, midfielder Andresinha, midfielder Ingryd and forward Vic Albuquerque have already said goodbye to Timão. Of these, only two have officially announced their new clubs: Poliana will play for São José, while Ingryd will play for Ferroviária.

In time: defender Pardal is also speculated in São Paulo and was announced by the same page that placed Cacau in the tricolor team.

