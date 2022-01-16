Study: ‘Kissing Disease’ Virus May Cause Multiple Sclerosis – 01/15/2022

Multiple sclerosis is possibly caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), according to a new study by American scientists, who have identified for the first time the cause of this autoimmune disease.

The discovery raises hope for the development of a possible treatment in the future, which would make it possible to cure this disease that affects about 2.8 million people worldwide.

The Epstein-Barr virus is extremely common, being found in about 95% of adults, and can cause other pathologies, such as mononucleosis, known as “kissing disease”.

The study, published this week in the prestigious scientific journal science, shows that the virus plays a key role in the development of multiple sclerosis, although not all infected people develop the disease.

This hypothesis had been studied for several years, but it was difficult to demonstrate, as the virus is very common, and the symptoms of the disease begin up to 10 years after infection.

This is “the first research that brings convincing evidence of causality,” said Alberto Ascherio, lead author and professor of epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health.

“This is an important step because it suggests that the majority of MS cases could be prevented by stopping the Epstein-Barr virus infection,” he added in a statement. “Aiming at the virus could lead to the discovery of a remedy.”

How the study was done and the results

Scientists followed ten million young adults in the US military for more than 20 years, 955 of whom were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during their service.

According to the study, the risk of getting multiple sclerosis increases 32-fold after infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, but does not vary after infection with other viruses.

According to researchers at Stanford University, who published a commentary on the study in the journal science, other factors, for example genetics, could play a role in whether or not an individual develops the disease.

understand the disease

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). It causes a dysfunction of the immune system, which attacks myelin, which protects nerve fibers.

Evolving in stages, the disease varies greatly from one patient to another, but it can cause sequelae, and is a frequent cause of disability in young adults.

The American pharmaceutical company Moderna announced last week that it had started clinical trials in humans of a vaccine against the Epstein-Barr virus.