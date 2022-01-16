Survey: number of infected with COVID in Brazil is double the number reported

Underreporting of positive cases worry (photo: Hermann Kollinger/Pixabay)

A Datafolha survey, published by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” this Saturday (1/15), showed that one in four Brazilians aged 16 and over said they had tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic. The survey represents 42 million infected people.

According to the survey, 25% of respondents confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2, which leads to the number of 41.95 million infected since March 2020.

Compared to official data collected and released by the press consortium up to January 13th, the difference is striking. Official figures record 22.8 million cases of people with COVID-19 in almost two years of pandemic.

But the Datafolha survey has one caveat. While official data on positive cases cover all ages, in the Datafolha survey the universe consulted is of those over 16 years old. This confirms an even more alarming underreporting in Brazil.

Datafolha data, by the way, also point out that underreporting only grows. The survey also indicates that 3% of respondents said they had COVID-19 in the last 30 days, which represents 4 million people. The number is six times what official records indicate in the same period (62,530 positive cases).

Specialists point out that such a difference is related to the blackout in the face of the hacker attack on the systems of the Ministry of Health, in addition to the arrival of the Ômicron variant in the country.

Another warning sign perceived in the Datafolha survey is that the number of people with symptoms that could be COVID-19 is huge, much higher than those who say they have been infected by SARS-CoV-2. Of those interviewed, 30% said they had a cough and stuffy nose, 22% reported fever and 9% had shortness of breath in the last 30 days. Worrying data, since only 17% of respondents were tested to find out if they have the disease.

In yet another part of the research, Datafolha proved that the highest income class tested more positive: 37%, with income above 10 minimum wages, confirmed the diagnosis. And those who receive up to 2 salaries, 19% were infected.

The research also showed that young people have been more contaminated. 28% are between 16 and 24 years old; 29% between 25 and 34 years old and 31% between 35 and 44 years old. The proportion drops to 25% between the ages of 45 and 59, as well as those aged 60 and over.

The survey is yet another warning about the big problem in Brazil, since the beginning of the pandemic, which is the precariousness of testing the population. Without testing it is impossible to have a real view of the virus in the country and, thus, there is no control or idea of ​​the size of the problem, the seriousness of the situation. Not to mention that the country does not even have a standard for sending positive test data to be counted by the federal government, according to experts, in addition to those carried out quickly in pharmacies or mobile units that do not enter into official statistics.

It is worth noting that the survey took place between January 12 and 13 with 2,023 people in all states. With a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.