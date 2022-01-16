Tadeu Schmidt explains how he told his family about reality

Tadeu Schmidt is one day away from facing one of the biggest challenges of his career, presenting “Big Brother Brasil”. Chosen to run the reality show after Tiago Leifert left TV Globo, he told his daughters about the new position in an unusual way.

“I’m very good at keeping a secret! And I’ll confess something: I hid from my daughters for a few days that I was going to the ‘BBB’. Only my wife knew. Then I thought: ‘Valentina and Laura, 19 and 17 years old, they also know how to keep a secret'”, he told the newspaper O Globo.

“So, before the news came out, I had the two of them together for lunch and said, ‘I have something to tell you.’ And I put on the music of Paulo Ricardo (‘Vida real’, theme of ‘BBB’). When it started to play, they screamed, vibrated, cried.”

Ready for the new routine

Tadeu Schmidt revealed that he knows that this will be a radical change in his routine, especially in terms of schedules. “In ‘Fantástico’, I worked every Sunday […] Now, it’s going to be a totally different experience. I’m going to spend 90-odd days there, between January and April.”

“I’m not going to have a day off, and I’m finding it great. Neither day, nor time off, because while I’m awake I want to be connected to everything that’s going on in the house”, said the new presenter of “BBB “.

There will be texture!

The journalist told the newspaper O Globo that he is determined to maintain the tradition of “Big Brother Brasil” elimination speeches. “You can’t just get there live and say: ‘Guys, the voting is over'”.

“You have to be prepared, remember something about the trajectory of the people who are on the wall, something from the game that took them there, create a suspense. So, yes, there will be a lot of text”, explained Tadeu Schmidt, excited.