Tadeu Schmidt presents the house of ‘BBB 22’ and talks about the reality show’s debut; see photos

A presenter with over 20 years of experience in television. A new adventure lies ahead: running the most watched reality show in Brazil. From this Monday, the 17th, Tadeu Schmidt starts the 22nd season of BBB, on Globo. For him, there are no other expectations than the most positive ones for this debut.

From surprise at the invitation to anxiety to closely follow the experience of the 20 confined in this edition, everything turns into celebration in Tadeu’s eyes. “I think BBB is a great program, I like it as a fan since the first edition! Knowing that the responsibility of presenting it was passed on to me, filled me with pride and happiness”, he describes.

Tadeu Schimidt at the BBB 22 house Photo: Sérgio Zales/Rede Globo/Disclosure

What was your reaction to being invited to host BBB 22? Did you expect to be called?

I was very excited, happy with my life, because I know the importance and size of ‘Big Brother Brasil’. I think it’s a great program, I like it as a fan since the first edition! I watched to see the performance of Pedro Bial and, later, that of Tiago Leifert, who are superstars. I enjoyed watching this. I also saw it through the VTs, which are a lot of fun, and to observe the connection of people, the psychological characteristics, as they reveal themselves. Everyone does that, don’t they? When we are talking to someone, we think: “Oh, this person is more bossy, this one is more shy, this one is more extroverted…”. It’s great to be able to see people that way. I always liked all of this, so knowing that the responsibility of presenting the BBB was passed on to me filled me with pride and happiness.

How is the expectation for the start of the season?

I’m dying to debut! The countdown on my social media is no wonder. I’m just anticipation and excitement. I put my soul into everything I do and, at BBB, it’s no different. I’m learning a lot from the people on the team, who have so much experience on the show, and I’m also having the freedom to create my way of presenting. It’s already been very special. With the arrival of BBB fans on my networks, the feeling is that our exchange is already anticipating a little bit of what we will live together throughout the season. I see that excitement is something in common between us!

Have you ever imagined yourself presenting the BBB before the invitation?

Several times! Even many years before Bial left. I kept thinking about what it would be like to be there, what my way of presenting would be… At the same time, when they were speculating who could present the program in his place and they said my name, along with other people’s, I thought it was super cool. Even so, I didn’t imagine it would really happen, so it was a big surprise to receive the news of the invitation.

What have you been doing to prepare for the program?

I watched and rewatched a lot, including the entire previous edition. Before, I followed ‘Big Brother Brasil’ as a spectator, who might watch it one day, might end up missing another… Even because of my schedule at Fantástico this happened. So, in addition to talking to the program’s team, of course, I chose to do it that way to understand everything better and get more intimate with reality.

Just like the sport, ‘Big Brother Brasil’ is a cheerleading game. How do you plan to deal with them during the season?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my life, it’s dealing with crowds (laughs). I learned that fans use their hearts. The same guy who is super balanced, super centered, when he goes to the crowd, he goes crazy! But I learned that you can’t be upset with fans. In the end, one is rooting for João and the other is rooting for Maria. If I talk about Maria, João’s people might not like it. If I talk about João, here comes Maria’s group. Normal. This passion for BBB brought the program to its 22nd edition, so there’s a lot of good stuff there and that’s what I focus on.

Would you like to participate in the BBB?

I would love to be a brother for the experience of being in a closed place, in an intense coexistence, being surrounded by the cameras and with everyone seeing what is happening. But, above all, for being participating in a game. I was an athlete, my family is of athletes. A game in which the path to victory is not my speed, my strength or my talent, but my way, the way I act and position myself in the face of things, my character, my sympathy. .. This is too much! Imagine: it’s my way that can lead me to victory! I would love to participate in a program that tests all of this. I’m looking forward to getting on the air soon and I can follow everything up close!

