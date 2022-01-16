Tadeu Schmidt shows BBB 22’s new home; see the photos of the rooms – Zoeira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Tadeu Schmidt shows BBB 22’s new home; see the photos of the rooms – Zoeira 6 Views

With the launch of the BBB 22, more details about the new edition of the reality are being released and the public’s anxiety is increasing. This Saturday (15), the new presenter, Tadeu Schmidt, showed the first images of the rooms in the new house.

The environments that will house the 20 participants for the next three months they were decorated with references to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Bedrooms, living room, kitchens, bathroom, gym are full of colors and ornaments.

Subtitle: Room of the new edition of BBB 22

Photograph: Globo/Sergio Zalis

The new edition of the program debuts next Monday (17). The list of participants, both from the groups Pipoca and Camarote, was released on Friday (14) and includes names such as Vinicius, from Ceará, actor Tiago Abravanel and singer Linn da Quebrada.

See photos of the house:

Subtitle: bedroom

Photograph: Globo/Sergio Zalis

Subtitle: Bedroom 2

Photograph: Globo/Sergio Zalis

Subtitle: Kitchens

Photograph: Globo/Sergio Zalis

Subtitle: Kitchen

Photograph: Globo/Sergio Zalis

Subtitle: Bathroom

Photograph: Globo/Sergio Zalis

Subtitle: External area

Photograph: Globo/Sergio Zalis

Subtitle: Academy

Photograph: Globo/Sergio Zalis

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Fátima Bernardes outside Globo causes first headache at the broadcaster

Fátima Bernardes should leave the Meeting in 2022 (Image: Disclosure / Globo) Fátima Bernardes will …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved