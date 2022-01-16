Tadeu Schmidt shows BBB 22’s new home; see the photos of the rooms – Zoeira

With the launch of the BBB 22, more details about the new edition of the reality are being released and the public’s anxiety is increasing. This Saturday (15), the new presenter, Tadeu Schmidt, showed the first images of the rooms in the new house.

The environments that will house the 20 participants for the next three months they were decorated with references to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Bedrooms, living room, kitchens, bathroom, gym are full of colors and ornaments.

The new edition of the program debuts next Monday (17). The list of participants, both from the groups Pipoca and Camarote, was released on Friday (14) and includes names such as Vinicius, from Ceará, actor Tiago Abravanel and singer Linn da Quebrada.

