take care of your family’s health and well-being

It’s not always easy to have access to information on how to sanitize a part of our home that we don’t even see. For that reason, if you’re wondering how to clean water tank for better health and fewer problems with your home’s water supply. This Saturday, January 15, at Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias, you will learn more about it.

How to clean water tank It is a task that even challenging, is excellent to maintain the health of your home. Therefore, due to moisture and liquid, residues, mold, among other issues can accumulate. Therefore, it is worth following the text that you will have the necessary information.

Importance of sanitizing the water tank

Beforehand, it is necessary that you understand why it is essential to sanitize the water tank. In most homes, this item is used to store water that is used for drinking, washing food, bathing and even cleaning other rooms. Therefore, it is essential that periodic hygiene is carried out, always in an appropriate way so as not to put the rest of your family at risk.

The recommended thing is that the water tank is sanitized at least twice a year and always correctly. Therefore, you will be able to avoid as much as possible the proliferation of mosquitoes or other agents that can end up transmitting diseases.

Step by step on how to clean water tank

Firstly, it is necessary to close the water inlet valve to avoid waste. After, start emptying the reservoir, but not completely, leave at least a foot inside. Then, start by sanitizing the bottom and walls with the help of sponges and brushes. But, it is worth noting that you should never use chemicals during the process.

Lastly, empty the rest of the water content, as there can never be dirty liquid in the plumbing of the house. Finally, when the box is full, add 2 liters of bleach and wait approximately 2 hours to turn the register back on. Lastly, you have all the information you need about how to clean water tank efficiently and safely.

