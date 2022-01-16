Taliban use pepper spray against women in Kabul protest | World

The Taliban used pepper spray to disperse a group of women protesting in Kabul on Sunday, demanding their right to work and education, three protesters told AFP.

Since regaining power in the country by force in mid-August, the Taliban have progressively imposed restrictions on Afghans – in particular on women.

About 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting “Equality and justice!” In their hands, they carried signs that read “Women’s rights, human rights.”

Taliban fighters arrived at the scene aboard several vehicles, using the gas to disperse the group, protesters reported.

The Islamist group has banned unauthorized demonstrations and often forcefully disperses women’s rights rallies.

Authorities have not allowed many women to return to work in the public service, and in some cases girls are rejected from schools. Television was also banned from broadcasting series, because of the participation of actresses.

