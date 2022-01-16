Tatá Werneck cheers for Arthur Aguiar’s elimination at BBB22

Arthur Aguiar barely entered BBB22 and there are already people wanting to eliminate the boy from reality. Who has already assumed the desire to see him out of the edition was the comedian Tatá Werneck.
“Arthur Aguiar may enter. Arthur Aguiar can leave”, wrote the Lady Night presenter on Twitter, after the announcement of Arthur’s name. The artist, who has already confessed to cheating on his wife, Mayra Cardi, 16 times, was the first Camarote participant to be confirmed by Globo.
The Lady Night presenter still made a point of not hiding who her fans go to. “For now I’m with Tiago Abravanel, Linn, Douglas, Vinicius and Jessi (half in love). And you?” Tata said.
3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos
Arthur Queiroga Bandeira de Aguiar, 32, is a Brazilian singer, actor and model. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he was an athlete before entering the artistic world and, for almost 10 years, he dedicated himself to swimmingPlayback / Instagram
***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22
Aguiar gained fame after playing the character Diego Maldonado in the soap opera Rebelde, shown on TV Record. Vocalist of the band that received the same name from the television production, he also received a gold recordPlayback / Instagram
***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22
However, even before starring in Rebelde, the actor had already made small appearances in the soap operas Malhação, Cama de Gato and Tempos Modernos. After his success as Diego, he was hired by TV Globo, where he stayed for a long time.Playback / Instagram
***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22
In his personal life, Aguiar was involved in controversies. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, some actresses were lovers and betrayed by the actor. Bruna Marquezine, Giovanna Lancelotti and Alice Wegmann are some of those mentioned. In July 2017, however, he started dating Mayra Cardi, whom he married soon after.Playback / Instagram
***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22
In 2018, Sophia, the couple’s first child, was born.Playback / Instagram
***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22
Since the beginning of his relationship with Mayra, however, he has been in relationships with other people. Even knowing the betrayals, and several times exposing the actor’s jumping around on social media, the two continue togetherPlayback / Instagram
***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22
Because of the cases of infidelity, Arthur and Mayra came to separate several times. The last one was at the end of 2021, after the businesswoman revealed that she was betrayed on at least 16 occasions.Playback / Instagram
arthur-aguiar-bbb-22-12
However, the couple recently resumed their marriage. In early 2022, during an interview with the Joel Jota podcast, Mayra said that Arthur “is a victim of society” and that “the same mother who educates her daughter to be a princess, educates her son to eat as many women as possible”reproduction
***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22
On social media, Arthur continues to see the numbers increase. With more than 8 million followers on Instagram alone, the actor is one of the public’s biggest bets to participate in BBB22Playback / Instagram
0
Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.