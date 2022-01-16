Tatá Werneck cheers for Arthur Aguiar’s elimination at BBB22

Arthur Aguiar barely entered BBB22 and there are already people wanting to eliminate the boy from reality. Who has already assumed the desire to see him out of the edition was the comedian Tatá Werneck.

“Arthur Aguiar may enter. Arthur Aguiar can leave”, wrote the Lady Night presenter on Twitter, after the announcement of Arthur’s name. The artist, who has already confessed to cheating on his wife, Mayra Cardi, 16 times, was the first Camarote participant to be confirmed by Globo.

The Lady Night presenter still made a point of not hiding who her fans go to. “For now I’m with Tiago Abravanel, Linn, Douglas, Vinicius and Jessi (half in love). And you?” Tata said.