Tennis players come to defense of Serb after deportation

Tennis players of different nationalities came to the defense of Serb Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia today after a defeat in court. The world number one was tried on Sunday (16) and saw the Australian justice reject the appeal of his defense and maintain the suspension of the visa to enter the country.

On social media, names such as American John Isner and Australian Nick Kyrgios expressed support for Djokovic.

“Nole has always had and always will be class. He is an absolute legend and has brought so much good to millions around the world. That’s just not right,” said Isner.

Kyrgios shared just one emoji to show his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the hearing. Over the past week, the Australian had already been supporting Djoko.

France’s Alizé Cornet also defended the Serbian: “I know too little to judge the situation. What I do know is that Novak is always the first to defend the players. But none of us defended him. Be strong, Novak.”

Also French Pierre-Hugues Herbert shared the post of his compatriot. “I agree 100%,” he commented.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil was another name to speak out in favor of Djokovic.

“Novak would never have gone to Australia if he hadn’t received a government exemption to enter the country (which he did; hence Judge Kelly’s initial decision). He would have skipped the Australian Open and been at home with his family and no one would be talking about this mess. There was a political agenda at play here with elections coming up, which couldn’t be more obvious. This isn’t his fault. He didn’t force his way into the country and he didn’t ‘make his own rules’; he was ready to stay home,” he tweeted.

understand the case

Djokovic entered Australia on January 5, unvaccinated, filed a medical exemption and claimed he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16. Upon landing at the airport, he was stopped by the customs police for not presenting all the documents necessary to justify entry into Australian territory.

In this way, the tennis player spent the night separated from his team in a room at Melbourne airport and was later taken to a hotel, where he was confined. Djokovic had his visa initially canceled for posing a risk to public health, but he went to court and won the right to enter the country.

Last Friday (14), the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Relations of Australia, Alex Hawke, used his personal power to cancel the tennis player’s visa again. Djokovic’s defense then filed an appeal so he could remain in the country and play in the Australian Open, but lost in court. This Saturday, hours before the final hearing, he was arrested again and taken to his hotel.

Outside the Australian Open, Djokovic will be replaced by Italian Salvatore Caruso (150th in the world), who was defeated in the tournament’s qualifiers, but who won a place in the main draw due to the absence of the leader of the world ranking.