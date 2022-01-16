Thawing the ICMS on fuel was a response to the government’s neglect, says governor

Coordinator of the Forum of Governors, Wellington Dias (PT) demands approval of the tax reform and says that federal management ‘closed doors’ to solve the problem

Senate Agency Statement by the governor of Piauí was made this Saturday, 15



coordinator of National Forum of Governors, the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), states that state managers decided to thaw the basis of calculation of ICMS of fuels in response to what he calls “negligence” by the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro in the search for a solution to the price escalation. The freeze was adopted in October last year, in response to criticism from the federal chief executive, and will run until January 31. Since Wednesday, the 12th, by decision of the Petrobras, a liter of gasoline was sold to distributors at R$3.24, up 4.8% from the R$3.09 charged until then. Diesel, on the other hand, rose to R$3.61 per liter, an increase of 8% against the current price of R$3.34.

“Why did we take the decision to keep the date of January 31st for the proposal that made what was called the freezing of the base price for the purpose of applying ICMS on fuels? First, because of neglect. Back there it was said, all the time, that the problem of the price of fuel was the ICMS applied by the States. We prove that it is not”, says Wellington Dias in a video released by his press office this Saturday, 15th. “There was a meeting with Minister Paulo Guedes, with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, with Senator Roberto Rocha, rapporteur for the tax reform , in which we stated that the purpose of this truce was to reach an understanding for the approval of the reform. That didn’t happen either. On the other hand, Petrobras continued giving readjustments and more readjustments. If the objective was to find a solution and the doors were closed, the Governors’ Forum reacted. If it is not possible to have an understanding, why are we giving up revenue for our people?”, continues the governor.

Wellington Dias also criticizes the federal government’s “lack of will” to approve the tax reform proposal, reported by Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA), which, among other things, reduces taxes on consumption of fuels, medicines, among others. other items. “Tax reform is a lasting proposal, as stated in Senator Roberto Rocha’s report. We reached an unthinkable agreement with the 27 units of the Federation. I’ve been following this topic for 40 years and I never imagined that we could reach an agreement, but we did. What does the proposal say? Tax simplification, ending double taxation, with the tax war, brings an innovation, which is the creation of a fund to encourage investment in less developed regions of Brazil, and the real reduction in the tax burden, from the reduction of taxes on consumption. Why is such a proposal not approved? What is the lack of will and strategy in not prioritizing a proposal like this?”, asks the PT.