‘The covid-19 virus is not silly’, says health management expert

RIO – Physician and specialist in health management, Ana Maria Malik, coordinator of FGV-Saúde, is optimistic. She recognizes the gravity of the wave of omicron and the impact it has on the health system. He believes, however, that in addition to vaccinated, we are better prepared to face the new variant of coronavirus.

“We are living this wave with at least some know-how information on how to face a health crisis of this proportion,” he said, in an interview with Estadão.

Ana Maria thinks it is time to review some strategies to reduce the spread of the virus. “School for children is important; football games are not”, he exemplified. The expert also warns that the chance of the emergence of new variants will remain high while vaccination is not available in all countries. “The virus is not silly,” he says.

What are the main differences between the waves of previous variants and the current one, of Ômicron?

There are two big differences. Now the population is vaccinated. Not all, but a lot of people. And now doctors already know what to do with covid-19 patients.

In the past year we have seen the collapse of the healthcare system in many places. Do you think this could happen again?

The breakdown, the chaos we’ve seen in previous waves, was due to the fact that there was so much need for intensive care. This time, although there are more cases, and living with the influenza, the need for intensive care is less. We learn to treat patients. We are living this wave of Omicron with at least some know-how information on how to deal with a health crisis of this proportion.

There are fewer admissions, but emergencies are crowded. What is the impact of this? Did these people all need to go to the hospital?

People feel safe going to the emergency services because they are in the hospital, they think that there is all the necessary infrastructure to assist them. When we discuss planning emergency units, we, who work with health management, always take into account that there is urgency from the health point of view and urgency from the citizen’s point of view.

Lack guidance?

The point of guidance is that there are two sides: the giver and the taker. We would need to know to what extent people would feel safe with these guidelines. This issue of crowded emergencies is not a phenomenon of the pandemic, of covid. In many countries, and Brazil is one of them, people think primary care is good, they like the family doctor, but they feel safer in the emergency department. I don’t even know if they’re right, but that’s how they feel.

Many health professionals are with covid-19, away from their jobs. In some units we have casualties of up to 20%. what is the impact

Yes, this number is very high, especially in January, when most teams are on vacation. All professionals who are in health services or in contact with the population are at risk of contagion. What draws the most attention in the case of health professionals is that they know exactly how to protect themselves, the precautions they have to take. And yet they are getting infected. This shows that the exposure is quite heavy. In addition, there is the stress factor and the fatigue factor. In January 2021, I said that we were in the thirteenth month of 2020. Now, I just don’t say that we are in the 25th month of 2020 because we have the vaccine.

The Ômicron is, by far, the most transmissible of the variants. We have a very high rate of spread of the virus. Isn’t it time we adopted some restrictive measures again?

People can’t take it anymore. Some countries have returned, if not to lockdown, to some restrictive measures. On New Year’s Eve, the only capital that kept the party unrestricted was Madrid. All the others had restrictions, like New York, Paris. And in Rio too. It even had fireworks, but nothing comparable to previous years.

But isn’t what we are experiencing today, in part, a result of the end-of-the-year meetings? Was this not foreseen?

Yes, what we’re seeing today is still the Christmas and New Year hangover. And also the end of the year holidays. It was certainly predicted. Everyone knows that in family gatherings the risk is greater. Some were more cautious, tested themselves before. But many ended up being contaminated.

Isn’t it time to adopt new restrictive measures?

I think it’s time to review what we’re going to do. For example, football game is not necessary. School for children is necessary. Nowadays, we understand better what is happening, we have more control over the situation, so we can make more consequential decisions. Possibly we will have some restrictions for Carnival. Even because it’s not just Omicron. It’s Omicron and influenza.

Yes, and we still have the issue of lack of tests…

I don’t quite understand why people want to know if it’s Omicron or influenza. If you are symptomatic, stay home. That is, if you can stay home. In our reality, the difficult thing is to be able to stay at home. Or have a house to stay.

Some experts think that Ômicron may be the last variant, pointing to the end of the pandemic, due to its high transmissibility. Do you agree?

I think it’s an optimistic analysis, appropriate for the moment. But I just wanted to remind you that influenza has every year. So, probably, we will have some corona every year too, but with less serious consequences than in 2020 and 2021. But as long as there is no real vaccine availability for the whole world, as long as there are countries, entire continents, without vaccine coverage, the risk of the emergence of new variants is not small. The virus is not silly.