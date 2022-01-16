‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will redesign Ingrid’s look; see the result! | come around

With a personality opposite to that of Paula, Ingrid’s shyness made the young woman hide her passion for Murilo.
Ingrid thinks about Murilo
But everything changed when Paula’s heiress had a big fight with her mother and decided to leave the house.
Ingrid decides to leave the house
In the street, Ingrid went after Murilo, and kissed the musician for the first time. 👩❤️💋👨
Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) kisses Murilo (Jaffar Bamirra) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Not knowing that Murilo is in love with Flavia, Ingrid will tell the dancer that the musician accepted her invitation for a date.
▶️ Remember how Ingrid fell in love with Murilo:
Ingrid is interested in Murilo
“Flávia, he’s coming!”, says Paula’s daughter, checking Murilo’s message.
▶️ Review Ingrid helping Flávia to produce:
Ingrid helps Flávia to produce herself
Flávia, who also has no idea that the crush friend’s is your ex, will start choosing clothes for Paula’s daughter.
Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) will wear sexy look for date – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“You’ll be perfect! And the bofe will run out of air”, promises the dancer.
▶️ Remember Murilo and Flávia’s courtship:
Flávia asks to spend the night with Murilo
15 Jan
Saturday
Baby plays well and confirms America’s victory. Carmem asks Marcelo to help keep Pink away from Gabriel. Conrado teases Roni. Marcelo questions Flavia about Pink. Guilherme thinks about accepting the invitation to have a family lunch at Tina’s house. Flavia spends the night with Gabriel. Ingrid discovers that Murilo’s crush is Flávia and is furious. Rose thinks about Baby. Osvaldo and Nedda kiss. Flavia kisses Gabriel and sees Guilherme. Flavia sees Death. Guilherme tells Nunes that he will catch Neném and Rose. Baby says goodbye to Paula. Rose reveals to Neném that she is Guilherme’s wife.
