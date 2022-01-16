The truth about alleged nightmares caused by eating cheese before bed







Cheese is reputed to induce nightmares or intense dreams when consumed late at night. But does this have any proof? Photo: Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images/BBC News Brazil

Enjoying the intense flavor of a gorgonzola or eating a ripe camembert before bed is said to cause strange dreams or even nightmares. But can cheeses really influence what happens while we sleep?

We have a strange relationship with cheeses.

They are often one of people’s favorite foods – there are festivals entirely dedicated to cheese. Tasting cheeses and pairing them with wines, sauces and biscuits has become an art form. And we also know that it contains saturated fat and eating too much cheese can harm our health.

But some people argue that cheese has an even more surprising dark side – it can affect our brains while we sleep. Eating cheese late at night, they say, causes people to have strange dreams.

In 1964, a researcher observed that a patient stopped having nightmares when he stopped eating 30 to 50 grams of cheddar cheese every night.

More recently, the now defunct British Cheese Council funded a study in 2005 and found that eating blue cheeses like gorgonzola and roquefort causes intense dreams, while cheddar makes people dream about celebrities. The study wasn’t exactly scientifically sound, nor was it published in peer-reviewed journals, but its findings helped perpetuate the belief that cheese can influence the content of our dreams.

There is no solid evidence that cheeses cause nightmares — nor, in fact, much evidence that this theory is wrong. But the dominance of this theory may be enough for it to become true, according to Tore Nielsen, professor of psychiatry at the University of Montreal, Canada, and director of the institution’s laboratory of dreams and nightmares.

There are several theories that claim that eating cheese late at night can induce intense and sometimes terrible dreams. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Another indirect explanation is the high lactose content of the cheese. In a study conducted by Nielsen in 2015, only 17% of people said their dreams are apparently influenced by food, but dairy was the food most often reported to cause disturbing dreams.

“It is very possible that these effects were due to people with lactose intolerance,” he said. “It’s like a knock-on effect where lactose produces symptoms like gas, bloating and diarrhea — which influence dreams, based on somatic sources like that. Sometimes.”

But there is no evidence to support the theory that dairy influences dreams in the general population. And that theory contradicts the observations that have given cow’s milk — which is also high in lactose — the opposite reputation for helping us sleep. A recent survey of 14 randomized control studies and trials conducted between 1974 and 2019 indicated that, as part of a balanced diet, milk and dairy products can improve sleep quality.

Cheese’s reputation for inducing intense dreams could also be explained, at least in Europe, by the tradition of eating cheese during the last meal of the night. Eating any food late at night can affect the quality of sleep and often the cheese can end up taking the blame alone.

“To get a good night’s sleep, your body temperature needs to drop by one degree,” according to independent sleep expert Neil Stanley. “Usually we don’t have a problem with that, but if you eat a lot of fat or sugar late at night, you need to burn the calories, which creates heat. During the day, you can burn those calories. But at night, your body doesn’t want to work,” he explains.

Our body temperature varies while we sleep, and if this balance is not maintained, our sleep can be impaired. Eating late at night, for example, causes our body temperature to rise at bedtime, which can disrupt our sleep.

Our relationship with cheese can sometimes be a bit awkward, as in English festivals that include rolling a block of cheese down a hillside. Photo: Paul Gapper / Alamy / BBC News Brazil

An analysis of the evidence concluded that the frequency of nightmares is related, in part, to sleep disturbances, while other evidence suggests that people who have poorer sleep quality suffer more from nightmares.

“One reason cheese and nightmares go hand in hand is because eating later before bedtime is very likely to disrupt sleep, and cheese can be difficult to digest,” says Charlotte Gupta, a researcher at the University of Central Queensland in Australia. , who recently published an analysis of the relationship between food and sleep.

But there’s some research that suggests that while eating high-energy late-night meals can raise our body temperature throughout the night, it doesn’t necessarily mean a bad night’s sleep.

Rising body temperature is known to affect our dreams in other ways. Fever has long been associated with intense dreams and hallucinations. Studies of dreams during bouts of fever have suggested that they tend to be more bizarre than dreams at normal temperature.

But it remains to be investigated whether cheese is capable of inducing a sufficient increase in body temperature to induce dreams such as those seen in attacks of fever.

The good news is that some foods can help us get better quality sleep and perhaps make us less likely to remember nightmares. Studies have concluded that eating kiwi can bring you a less disturbed night’s sleep as it is a good source of serotonin. Another smaller study found the same effects with cherry juice.

In one study, Gupta concluded that people with a diet closer to the Mediterranean diet – rich in fruits, vegetables and nuts – have the best quality of sleep. “The mechanism behind this effect is probably due to the composition of these foods. Many contain melatonin, which is a sleep-promoting hormone,” she said.

Marie-Pierre St-Onge, a professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center in New York, found that people with healthy diets who met nutritional recommendations took half as long to sleep as they did with their diet. normal, which contained more sugar and saturated fat and less fiber.

“Apparently, consumption of foods with higher fiber content and plant foods and lower content of sugar and saturated fat improves our sleep,” according to St-Onge. Cheese is low in fiber and high in saturated fat – but no more than many other foods we eat, such as processed foods.

There isn’t much research on the mechanisms behind the quality of food and sleep, but they may be related to tryptophan, a nutrient involved in the synthesis of the hormone melatonin in our bodies. Tryptophan is released at night and is related to sleep. It is found in protein-rich foods including cheese and also meat — especially turkey meat — as well as fish, buckwheat, oatmeal, and tofu.

Outside of science, this may have been the origin of some of the oldest horror stories we know of. Bram Stoker, for example, was apparently inspired by an intense dream he had after eating crabs to write Dracula. The story of Mr. Jekyll and Dr. Hyde, on the other hand, may have occurred to Robert Louis Stevenson in a dream after a hearty late-night snack.

Gothic horror novels like “Dracula” may have been created in dreams caused by heavy meals or snacks consumed late at night. Photo: Allstar Picture Library/Alamy / BBC News Brazil

But eating the right foods close to bedtime can really bring you a good night’s sleep.

“Eating close to bedtime is not something we encourage, but if you do, it’s best to eat foods that we know are more likely to improve sleep,” according to Charlotte Gupta. They may include tryptophan-rich foods, she said, such as meat, fish and tofu.

The quality of our sleep can also be affected by how we eat cheese and other foods, not just the content of our diet. Gupta concluded in his research, for example, that a lack of regular meal times can also impair the quality of our sleep.

Going to bed hungry and thirsty can also cause more intense dreams, according to research by Tore Nielsen. “Patients who reported having longer periods between meals had more intense dreams — and we know that fasting is historically associated with intense dreams,” he said. But this is based on spiritual beliefs and not scientific evidence.

Nielsen has also found other possible ways in which our eating behaviors influence our dreams, including dieting, binge eating and emotion-driven eating – but he says the data is limited. According to his research, “intuitive eaters,” whose food consumption is driven by hunger rather than emotion, apparently also have more positive dreams.

For Nielsen, laboratory studies in which people are given specific foods before going to sleep are needed to test these hypotheses. But this would be delicate research.

When taken for analysis, the relationship between cheese and nightmares appears to have as many holes as Swiss cheese. But more general evidence suggests that what we eat — and how we eat — can make the difference between a good night’s sleep and a terrible night.

The important thing is that we can try to improve our sleep by changing our diet, according to St-Onge. “People should pay attention to what they eat during the day and how they feel and sleep, altering what is necessary,” she says.

