Thiago de Mello dedicated his life and poetry to a militant utopia for nature – 01/14/2022 – Illustrated

“I am only when in verse”, affirmed the poet in his debut book, “Silêncio e Palavra”, from 1951. Faithful to this declaration of principles, long-lived and prolific, Thiago de Mello, who died this Friday, at the age of 95, wrote in poetry —which he considered a “kind of birth defect”—the chronicle of his life, from birth to arrangements for his own wake.

The troubled life of Brazil and Latin America has always been the main raw material for his verses. Included there are poems from the period in Chile, as a cultural attaché at the Brazilian embassy and later as a collaborator of Salvador Allende.

After the fall of Allende, whose mandate, which began in 1970, was interrupted by a coup d’état in 1973, Thiago de Mello wrote —”touched by the monstrous fire that raged in the Andes mountain range”—the poetry of exile, from Argentina , Portugal, France and Germany, from 1973 to 1978.

Finally, dressed in the white coat that he would never take off again, he returned to Brazil and its forest, to live in the houses designed by Lucio Costa, the architect responsible for the Plano Piloto of Brasília, the friend who was “delicacy, throughout its richness and depth”.

THE BOOKS

Amadeu Thiago de Mello, born in Barreirinha, Amazonas, on March 30, 1926, at the age of 15 migrated to Rio de Janeiro to study. In 1950, he left the medical course at Praia Vermelha to immerse himself in literature.

Preceding the first authorial publications, with Geir Campos he created Edições Hipocampo, a handcrafted magazine, literally made by hand, with a circulation of around one hundred copies per issue. The project lasted two years, had 20 editions and published, among other great names, Cecília Meireles, Paulo Mendes Campos, Ledo Ivo and Carlos Drummond de Andrade.

Through Hipocampo, the poet released his “Silence and Word” in 1951. Álvaro Lins, one of the leading names in Brazilian literary criticism of all times, welcomed the publication. “At the age of 26, and with only one book published, Mr. Thiago de Mello clearly demonstrates, however, that he is already in a position to place himself at the forefront of our contemporary poetry.”

Between poetry, prose, essays and records, Thiago de Mello would publish, throughout his life, around 30 titles. The peak of its production is between 1964 and the beginning of the 1980s.

“Faz Escuro Mas Eu Canto”, the book in which he inaugurated his most famous poem, “The Statutes of Man”, had its first edition in 1965, by Civilização Brasileira. In 2017, Global publisher released the 24th edition. This book received, in 1966 —in the midst of the military dictatorship— a challenging award from APCA, the Associação Paulista de Críticos de Arte.

As a translator, he had great relevance in the version and dissemination of more than a dozen Spanish-speaking poets, especially the Chilean Pablo Neruda and the Nicaraguan Ernesto Cardenal. He translated works by Manuel Bandeira and Carlos Drummond de Andrade, among others, into Spanish. He had his own poetry translated by Neruda and won dozens of other versions around the world.

He said goodbye to readers for the first time in 1996 with the book “De uma Vez por Todas”, released by Civilização Brasileira.

He returned in 1998 with “Campo de Milagres”, by Bertrand Brasil, the book that “wasn’t in my program”, in which he published the “poems that haven’t given me peace these last two years”. Finally, in 2015, with a new “Acerto de Contas”, by the publisher Global, whose last poem begins by reiterating its debut verse -“I am and I am in my books / I have nothing else to say”.

“Now the truth is valid, / I decreed and now I sing / very loud, because it is necessary. / Brazil has never lied so much.” The testimony of the man who had written in verse the second half of the 20th century and witnessed —on the eve of his 90s— the perplexities of the first decades of the 21st century, despite being nominated for the Jabuti Prize, deserved a clamorous silence from the critics.

In recent years, reparations have been made for this relative ostracism. In 2018, he was the literary personality honored by Jabuti. Last year, the 34th Bienal de São Paulo “conceived as a polyphony of voices and visions based on contemporary artistic production” took as its suggestive title “Faz Escuro Mas Eu Canto”. Almost 60 years later, the verse of the 1965 poem was sadly updated.

THE CHILDREN

In 2013, the poet spoke to Claudio Leal, in Ilustríssima, about a text he was working on that was never published. His dialogues with Manduka, the first child (with journalist Pomona Politis), born in 1951, who was named Alexandre Manuel in honor of his godfather, Manuel Bandeira.

For Manduka, Thiago de Mello wrote, in 1952, the “Romance do Primogenito”. “How to know which paths / your steps will invent?” Manduka’s footsteps went hand in hand with his father’s in some moments of exile, and reinvented his musical vocation for him — they were partners in several songs.

Mello, who, in addition to being a great interpreter of poetry —his own and that of other poets— loved to sing, had poems set to music by Pixinguinha, Ary Barroso, Cláudio Santoro, Sérgio Ricardo, Nilson Chaves, Daniel Taubkin, Monsueto, in addition to his brother Gaudêncio — musician, who made his career in the United States, where he had been exiled since 1966.

The firstborn Manduka, “a bird that shut up”, died prematurely, at the age of 52.

The musical partnership would be repeated with Thiago —the youngest son, with Ana Helena—, also a musician. “Our relationship has always been one of great love; we are friends”, says the son, who lives in Rio de Janeiro. On the day of his father’s death he was in Barreirinha, where he has been busy restoring the houses designed by Lucio Costa, sold to the government of Amazonas in the 1990s, architectural and cultural heritage that had been deteriorating in the forest.

Sons Carlos Henrique, 62, (with Ayla) and Isabella, 51, (with Lourdinha), also live in Rio de Janeiro. For his only daughter, a filmmaker, born in Chile during good times, the poet wrote the “Trisabellário”, which plays with the verses of his compadre Manuel Bandeira —”for the little hope/ of my daughter Isabella,/ I extend a meadow/ in in front of your window: / Isabella, beautiful, beautiful / you will see what will come”.

THE TREES

“Long before ecology was transformed into a kind of flag, the poet Thiago de Mello was already at the forefront of intellectuals who defend with the weapons of beauty and common sense the preservation of the planet’s natural areas.” Thus began the presentation by Ênio Silveira —director, at the time, of the publishing house Civilização Brasileira— of the 1987 publication, which compiled the books “Amazonas, Pátria da Água” and “Notícia da Visitação que I did in the Summer of 1953 to the Amazon River and its ravines”.

The poet was tireless in defending and celebrating life in the Amazon rainforest and in lamenting the misdeeds he witnessed. The death of Chico Mendes — a rubber tapper and activist from Acre, murdered in 1988, mourned in verse. “Behold, a man’s life / is what he does and speaks, / writes and sings. You live: / you give foundation to the future.”

He fought for the cause of the Mamirauá reserve, “serious, selfless and beautiful work in the service of preserving the forest and its people”. Never lost hope. “Yes, I still believe that utopia has the power to defeat the apocalypse”, he declared in 2016, in the celebration of his 90 years.

THE THREE THINGS PEOPLE DID

Thiago de Mello died as a result of the worsening of the neurological disease that had been progressively weakening him over the last few years. The universal caboclo, son of Pedro and Maria Mitoso, brother of Gaudêncio, Maria Júlia, Ritinha, Eline and Cecéu says goodbye. The one who, having given up being a doctor, dressed in another white, adopted another auscultation and traveled the world, without ever having really left the forest.

Thiago de Mello was, until the end, the poet in “permanent dawn and who believes in affectivity”, in the description of literary critic Miguel Sanches Neto. He reaffirmed it at his 90th birthday party. “I don’t write for initiates, for literati. I write for the reader.”

The poet had ten marriages. “Some on paper, others just for love”, he declared to this newspaper. Faithful to his vocation as a persistent lover, he spent his last years in Manaus with the 40-year-old poet Pollyanna Furtado. This girl “partner of life and poetry” leaves a widow.

He strictly fulfilled the prescription of his beloved Jose Martí, Cuban philosopher and poet — “there are three things that each person should do during his life: planta un árbol, tener un hijo y escribir un libro.” It leaves several copies in each modality and the legacy of a long “life / ready to be used. / Life that is not kept / nor dodged, scared / to serve what is worth / and the price of love”.