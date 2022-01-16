Thiago de Mello leaves a legacy in defense of the Amazon and human rights

A poet who has always fought for the preservation of the Amazon, Thiago de Mello died at the age of 95 at his home in Manaus, on Friday (1/14). Author of an iconic work, he achieved international recognition without ever losing sight of the regionalist character in his literature.

Born in Porantim do Bom Socorro, in the municipality of Barreirinha, in the interior of Amazonas, on March 30, 1926, Thiago was one of the most influential and respected writers in the country. He became famous for using poetry to give visibility not only to forest issues, but also to human rights.

His best-known poem, “The statutes of man”, was written under the impact of the military dictatorship in Brazil and has spread around the world, translated into more than 30 languages. “It is decreed that the truth is now worth / that life is now worth / and that hand in hand / we will all work for the true life”, says the first stanza.

In 1984, he published the book “Manaus amor e memária”, followed by “Amazonas, ptria da gua”, from 1991, and “Amaznia – A Menina dos Olhos do Mundo”, from 1992. His last work, “Notícias da visitação que made in the summer of 1953 to the Amazon River and its ravines”, was launched last year.

In 2021, the poet was honored by the 34th Bienal de So Paulo, which used the verse “Faz negra mas eu canto” as the theme of the event.

The verse is part of the poem “Madrugada camponesa”, released in 1965. The work even gained a musical verse, the result of the poet’s partnership with the composer Monsueto Menezes.

Thiago got closer to the world of music also through “The statutes of man”, which in April 1985 was scored by maestro Cludio Santoro and opened the concert season at the Teatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.

GOODBYE MEDICINE

At the age of 20, after spending his adolescence and early youth in Manaus, Thiago de Mello moved to Rio de Janeiro to study medicine, but switched to a literary career. At 21, he released his first book of poetry, “Corao da terra”.

In 1950, he published the poem “Tenso por Meus Olhos” on the first page of the Literary Supplement of the newspaper “Correio da Manh”. In 1951, “Silncio and Word” came out, a book that was welcomed by critics. He then released “Blind Narcissus” in 1952 and “The Legend of the Rose” in 1957.

That same year, Thiago de Mello was invited to direct the Cultural Department of the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro. In 1959 and 1960, he was cultural attaché in Bolivia and Peru. In 1960, he published “Canto geral”. Between 1961 and 1964 he was cultural attaché in Santiago, Chile, where he met the writer Pablo Neruda and translated into Portuguese a poetic anthology of the future Nobel Prize winner in literature.

Shortly after the 1964 military coup, Thiago de Mello resigned as cultural attaché and returned to live in Rio de Janeiro. His poetry gained strong political content, driven by indignation against “Institutional Act nº 1” and by seeing the spread of torture, used as a method of interrogation. Written more than a decade later, in 1977, “The statutes of man” echoed that sentiment.

DICTATORSHIP AND EXILE

Persecuted by the military government, the Amazonian poet returned to Santiago, where he remained in exile for 10 years. During this period, he strengthened his relationship with Pablo Neruda, with whom he established friendship and literary partnership for years.

Thiago also lived in Argentina, Portugal, France and Germany before returning to Brazil in the throes of the military regime, in 1978, to settle in Barreirinha. In 1975, he was recognized for his struggle in favor of human rights by the Associação Paulista dos Crticos de Arte (APCA), which acclaimed him for the book “Poetry committed to mine and your life”.

Over the course of more than six decades of career, he published 12 books of poetry and eight of prose. In 1992, “It’s dark but I sing” came out; in 1997 and 2000, he won the Jabuti Prize with “Of once and for all” and “Campos dos Miracles”, respectively. Years later, in 2018, he received another Jabuti, the Personalidade Literria trophy, in recognition of his body of work.

Global publishing house, which published the poet’s works, released a note lamenting his death. “A great translator, essayist and one of the most influential and respected names in Brazilian poetry, Mello became known as an icon of regional literature and his loss will be felt not only by his family and here at Global, but throughout the country,” says the statement. .

Through social networks, the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, and the mayor of Manaus, David Almeida, declared an official three-day mourning for the poet’s death.

EXHIBITION

Last year, Manaus City Hall held the virtual exhibition “Thiago de Mello 95 years of life, poetry and love for Manaus”, based on the poet’s personal and public collections, with photos, interviews and videos, which are available at the link https://vidaecultura.manaus.am.gov.br/.

PARTS

THE STATUTES OF MAN

(Permanent Institutional Act)

“The use of the word freedom is prohibited,

which to be deleted from dictionaries

and from the deceitful swamp of mouths.

from this moment

freedom to be something alive and transparent

like a fire or a river,

and your address will always be

the heart of man.”

***

“It is decreed that every day of the week,

even the grayest Tuesdays,

are entitled to become Sunday mornings.”

***

“It is decreed that, from this moment forward,

there are sunflowers in every window,

that the sunflowers will have the right

to open up into the shadow;

and that the windows must remain, all day,

open to the green where hope grows.”

***

“It is decreed that men

are free from the yoke of lies.

Never need to use

the breastplate of silence

nor the armor of words.

man sit at table

with your clean look

because the truth starts to be served

before dessert.”

***

“It is decreed that nothing shall be obligated or prohibited.

everything be allowed,

even playing with the rhinos

and walk in the afternoons

with a huge begonia in his lapel.”