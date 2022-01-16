Thriller with Denzel Washington that had 98% of the APPROV from the critics premieres on streaming

denzel washington always right in choosing his projects, and this time was no different. ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’), his new critical success and first solo film by Joel Coen, just debuted on streaming Apple TV+.

The long won 98% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, and received strong praise for the powerful performances of the Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, as well as the director’s original approach.

According to the general consensus, led by a stellar Denzel Washington, the film strips the classic story to its visual and narrative underpinnings..

“Cruel but utterly compelling, this chilling vision of Macbeth is a visually stunning tour de force. It’s as good as you’d expect from this cast and crew, which says a lot.” – Helen O’Hara, Empire Magazine

“Joel Coen’s triumphant film about Shakespeare’s tragedy surprises on every level, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, two acting titans, playing an elderly couple giving their murderous ambition their last chance. You can’t take your eyes off them.” – Peter Travers, ABC News

“Every year there comes a time when the public sees a film they believe is this year’s masterpiece. This is that time, that movie.” – Dwight Brown, National Newspaper Publishers Association

“By choosing Washington and McDormand as his protagonists, Coen gives a new interpretation to familiar phrases.” – Charlotte O’Sullivan, London Evening Standard

“As great as the performances are, it’s the way they align with the direction and staging that makes The Tragedy of Macbeth such a thoroughly emotional experience.” – Esther Zuckerman, Thrillist

Washington lives the title character, while McDormand will be Lady Macbeth. The cast is also made up of Brendan Gleeson like King Duncan and Moses Ingram like Lady Macduff. Corey Hawkins is in talks to participate in the film.

the producer A24 is responsible for launching the project.

In the original plot, a Scottish couple goes above and beyond to take the throne, committing murders and other atrocities. However, the lust for power will come at a heavy price, with both of them being haunted by the dire consequences of their actions.