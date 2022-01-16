Tierry and Gabi Martins break up and come back on the same day: ‘It was resolved’

Singer Tierry and former BBB Gabi Martins went through a lightning crisis in their relationship for just over a year. However, according to the famous, things have already settled down and they are still going strong.

Initially, rumors circulated on social media that the two had put an end to the relationship that started in January last year. A few hours later, the singer used the stories on his Instagram profile to admit that, yes, there was friction in the relationship, but that has now been overcome.

Me and Gabi are a family and she has always had love for my son. It’s not easy being a couple, especially being two public people with their lives exposed at all times. We often have to control our emotions when we want to scream like everyone else. We are human beings, who ‘lost our temper’ and, like everyone else, we ended up expressing a silly disagreement, but that was resolved. Everything is settled between us and it has nothing to do with my son,” he wrote.

Tierry and Gabi Martins made their relationship official in January 2021 and, currently, they live together, in the same residence as the singer’s son, Adriel, 6 years old, the result of a previous relationship. According to rumors, the ex-sister would not be comfortable with this situation, but, as the artist himself pointed out in the statement, the disagreement between them has nothing to do with the child.