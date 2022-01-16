Tonico spoils Nelio and Dolores’ reunion; learn how· TV News

The evils of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will get in the way until the reunion of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The happy mood will give way to concern as soon as Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) reveals that Mercedes is under the villain’s power. “Bastard! He’ll have to tell her where she is”, snorts the boy in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

After surviving the fall of a cliff, the lawyer will make a triumphant return to the serial of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. With the help of Pedro (Selton Mello), he will confront the corrupt politician about his shady dealings – including the murders of Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) and Horácio (Marco Marcondes).

Back at court, João Pedro Zappa’s character will still be surprised by an invitation from Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) to visit Quinta da Boa Vista. “Is it to work as a butler instead of the old man who broke his ideas?”, asks Lota (Paula Cohen), who will insist on accompanying her son.

“Your majesty is coming, Nélio. Baroness, will you accompany me to the garden? I’m directing the planting of some seedlings that have arrived”, replied Celestina (Bel Kutner), who will drag the “baroa potato” by the arm to the outside area of ​​the palace.

Nélio will be alone for a few moments in the hall until he hears a familiar voice calling him “my love”. He will turn around and face Dolores. “I thought you were dead! How did you survive?”, she asks.

Nélio will also fill her with questions, as he has searched several convents in Brazil looking for her – the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero always said he would abandon her in a religious institution. “And Mercedes? Where is our daughter? I really want to see her”, will ask the legal expert.

“She is not with me. Tonico is with her. He denies it, but he is! He showed me a picture of him with our daughter”, reveals the young woman. “Bastard! He’ll have to tell her where she is. Won’t he give up?”, complains Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes).

“Let’s not despair. If we both survive apart, together we can do everything, my love”, will console Dolores. in the scenes that will be shown on the 22nd.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

