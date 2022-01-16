Tonico tortures Dolores with dirty plan against baby TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, as if it weren’t enough for Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to have Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) hospitalized, he will still torture her. The villain will terrify the ex by revealing a dirty plan he will have for her daughter: when the baby grows up, he will intend to marry her in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

“I’m going to take care of her as if she were a cameo. I’m going to be her world. And one day, when she grows up, we’re going to get married, and she’s going to give me lots of children. And she’s going to love me”, chapter scheduled to air this Saturday (15) .

Hearing the bastard’s words about the baby, Dolores will freak out and start screaming in desperation. Afterwards, she will be contained by nurses. “What did you do to my daughter? Mercedes?”, the girl yelled.

The deputy will still make fun of one of the doctors: “And you thought she was better…”. The young woman was ready to live happily alongside her beloved Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), but the couple’s plans were destroyed by Tonico, who threw the boy off a cliff.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, by author Alessandra Poggi. The plot will follow the love story between a magician and a girl from a rich family, lived by Rafael Vitti and Larissa Manoela.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast:

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqNlkepd1I