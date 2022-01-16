Tonico uses Luísa’s son to destroy Dom Pedro

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) is capable of anything to achieve his goals in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Unscrupulous, the politician in the six o’clock soap opera will decide to destroy Dom Pedro (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) with an “intimate enemy”: Dominique (Guilherme Cabral), the son of the countess of Barral.

The bad character will suspect that the emperor and the governess have something more than just friendship when he catches them together in the protagonist’s office. He will decide to investigate the “professional relationship” of his rivals and will find the perfect ally in the young man, who will return from Europe after the death of Eugenio (Thierry Tremouroux).

At this point in the plot, Dominique will have discovered her mother’s affair with the regent of Brazil, and will have a bad relationship with her. And the situation will get worse with the approach of Tonico, full of bad intentions.

The deputy will see the boy drinking juice in the confectionery and bump into him on purpose, causing him to spill all the drink. Alexandre Nero’s character will strike up a conversation as he tries to force an apology, and the two will get along great.

“I really enjoyed meeting you, you see? Too bad we can’t be friends…”, Tonico will lament, when it’s time to say goodbye. “Well, why not?” asks Dominique, confused. “Your mother’s saint doesn’t cross mine, you know? She doesn’t like me. She wouldn’t let him,” the villain retorts.

Luísa’s son will be disgusted with the alleged interference of the countess and will vent: “I’m not a child anymore, deputy! And do you want to hear a secret? The fact that she doesn’t like you is another reason why I want to be your friend! “.

Tonico will barely be able to hide his joy upon realizing that his victim has fallen for the conversation. He will promise to keep Dominique’s secret and suggest they be friends in secrecy.

After the young man is gone, the evil one will celebrate. “Go fly, brat, fly at will, you’re already here”, he mocks, looking at his palm.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end next month, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

