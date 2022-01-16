Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 appears in Japan with series of 500 units

The 2022 Toyota GRMN Yaris appeared at the Tokyo Motor Show with a limited series of 500 copies, which should really attract even more attention from fans and speed enthusiasts.

The Japanese hot hatch arrives with two options, Circuit Package and Rally Package, which reinforce the sporty proposal of the Toyota compact, still absent from the Brazilian market, but already among the Argentines.

With its turbocharged GR16-GTS 1.6 three-cylinder engine, which delivers 272 horsepower, the 2022 Toyota GRMN Yaris had its torque increased to 39.6 kgfm against 37.7 kgfm of the regular GR Yaris.

Properly manual and six-speed, the Toyota GRMN Yaris also differs from the standard by using two mechanical limited-slip differentials rather than Torsen’s electronics.

As for the packages, the Circuit is geared towards the track and has sporty BBS 18-inch wheels, as well as firmer suspension with new Bilstein adjustable dampers.

Larger brake discs are also part of the package, as are their red-colored calipers. There is a new front spoiler, as well as specific side skirts and rear wing made of carbon fiber.

Inside, the shell-style seats are from Recaro, but without the rear seat, where there is a monocoque torsion bar. The weight of this version is 20 kg less than the standard, according to Toyota.

In the case of the Toyota GRMN Yaris Rally, the exterior look also has a carbon fiber hood and roof, with the engine cover also having an extra air intake.

The wheels are diamond and the suspension is higher, adding bigger anti-roll bars and even an adjustable Bilstein set.

Inside, the atmosphere is the same, with the exception of the standard FIA roll cage and the rear torsion bar, having only two seats, as in the Circuit.

According to Toyota, the Toyota GRMN Yaris Rally weighs 30 kg less than the regular GR Yaris. The hatch in the Circuit version costs ¥8,467,000 (R$412,200), while the Rally goes for ¥8,378,764 (R$407,800). “Expensive right”?!

Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 – Photo gallery