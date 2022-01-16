Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 appears in Japan with series of 500 units

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 appears in Japan with series of 500 units 5 Views

Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 appears in Japan with series of 500 units

The 2022 Toyota GRMN Yaris appeared at the Tokyo Motor Show with a limited series of 500 copies, which should really attract even more attention from fans and speed enthusiasts.

The Japanese hot hatch arrives with two options, Circuit Package and Rally Package, which reinforce the sporty proposal of the Toyota compact, still absent from the Brazilian market, but already among the Argentines.

Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 appears in Japan with series of 500 units

With its turbocharged GR16-GTS 1.6 three-cylinder engine, which delivers 272 horsepower, the 2022 Toyota GRMN Yaris had its torque increased to 39.6 kgfm against 37.7 kgfm of the regular GR Yaris.

Properly manual and six-speed, the Toyota GRMN Yaris also differs from the standard by using two mechanical limited-slip differentials rather than Torsen’s electronics.

Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 appears in Japan with series of 500 units

As for the packages, the Circuit is geared towards the track and has sporty BBS 18-inch wheels, as well as firmer suspension with new Bilstein adjustable dampers.

Larger brake discs are also part of the package, as are their red-colored calipers. There is a new front spoiler, as well as specific side skirts and rear wing made of carbon fiber.

Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 appears in Japan with series of 500 units

Inside, the shell-style seats are from Recaro, but without the rear seat, where there is a monocoque torsion bar. The weight of this version is 20 kg less than the standard, according to Toyota.

In the case of the Toyota GRMN Yaris Rally, the exterior look also has a carbon fiber hood and roof, with the engine cover also having an extra air intake.

Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 appears in Japan with series of 500 units

The wheels are diamond and the suspension is higher, adding bigger anti-roll bars and even an adjustable Bilstein set.

Inside, the atmosphere is the same, with the exception of the standard FIA roll cage and the rear torsion bar, having only two seats, as in the Circuit.

According to Toyota, the Toyota GRMN Yaris Rally weighs 30 kg less than the regular GR Yaris. The hatch in the Circuit version costs ¥8,467,000 (R$412,200), while the Rally goes for ¥8,378,764 (R$407,800). “Expensive right”?!

Toyota GRMN Yaris 2022 – Photo gallery

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Chains complain about withdrawal process from Extra stores – 01/15/2022 – Mercado

Imagine arriving for another day of work and finding the store locked with chains, which …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved