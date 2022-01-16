Trader is accused of scamming 183 investors

A group of 183 investors accuses Rodrigo Lyra, 25, of carrying out a coup, after failing to fulfill a promise to double the amount received by these people, through operations on the Stock Exchange. The information was released by the website Metrópoles. To the UOL, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais confirm that they have registered an incident related to Lyra, made by a resident of Varginha.

Investors claim that the amounts applied vary between R$500 and R$35,000. As they did not receive the expected amounts or reimbursement for the transfers, they registered police reports and the case became the subject of investigations in Amazonas and Rio, in addition to Minas.

THE UOL sought out the police in Amazonas and Rio and is awaiting a return. Also tried to contact lyra through social networks, with no response.

no proof

One of the investors reports that, after the investment, Lyra came to him to say that she had lost the money and did not provide any proof of operations on the Stock Exchange. Another person says he received a message from Lyra saying that changes in the market prevented him from fulfilling his promise.

In a video posted on her Facebook page on the 12th, Lyra took a stand on the case. He confirms the reported facts, but denies that he took the investors’ money.

Lyra classifies the deal made as a “bet” and says she didn’t charge anything for the operations carried out. In addition, he states that he cannot carry out all the operations he expected to be outside Brazil, which, according to him, prevented him from accessing the platforms he uses for investments.

He also guarantees that he has photos of all the operations he managed to carry out and promised that he would start solving problems for all those affected, in chronological order, starting last Thursday (13).

In the nets, a tour of Europe

On social media, Lyra announces herself as the founder and executive director of an investment platform. With more than 100 thousand followers, he publishes photos with motivational texts and records of his trips abroad.

Since the end of 2021, there are several publications in which he reports being in Paris. In one of the images, which would have been made in Germany, he celebrates the purchase of his fourth Porsche car, at the age of 25.