Trader who promised to double investments is accused of coup

Rodrigo Lyra, 25, is accused of having scammed 180 investors. According to the group, he failed to fulfill his promise to double the amount he received from these people through operations on the stock exchange.

Investors claim that the amounts invested ranged from R$500 to R$35,000. As they did not receive the expected amounts or reimbursement for the transfers, they registered police reports and the case became the subject of investigations in Amazonas, Minas and Rio, according to the press.

Sought, the Civil Police of Minas confirmed the existence of a record related to Lyra, made this month by a resident of Varginha. The police in Amazonas and Rio have not yet returned UOL’s contact.

no proof

One of the investors reports that, after the investment, Lyra came to him to say that she had lost the money and did not provide any proof of operations on the stock exchange. Another person says he received a message from Lyra saying that changes in the market prevented him from fulfilling his promise.

In a video posted on her Facebook page on the 12th, Lyra took a stand on the case. He confirms the reported facts, but denies that he took the investors’ money.

Lyra classifies the deal made as a “bet” and stresses that she did not charge anything for the operations carried out. In addition, he states that he was unable to carry out all the operations he expected because he was outside Brazil, which prevented him from accessing the platforms he uses for investments.

He also guarantees that he has photos of all the operations he managed to carry out and promised to start solving problems for all those affected, in chronological order, starting last Thursday (13).

In the nets, a tour of Europe

On social media, Lyra announces herself as the founder and executive director of an investment platform. With more than 100 thousand followers, he publishes photos with motivational texts and records of his trips abroad.

Since the end of 2021, there are several publications in which he reports being in Paris. In one of the images, which would have been made in Germany, he celebrates the purchase of the 4th Porsche car at the age of 25.

UOL looked for Lyra through social networks, but did not get a response.

This text will be updated as requested responses are received.