Tsunami hits Tonga archipelago after undersea volcano eruption

WELLINGTON – One submarine volcano erupted spectacularly on Tongatapu, the largest island in the archipelago of tonga, in the south of Pacific Ocean, this Saturday, 15, causing tsunamis with waves of up to 1.2 meters that reached the coast. There is no word yet on injuries or the extent of damage.

Hours after the strong eruption, the meteorological agency of the Japan reported, on Sunday (local time), that a tsunami with a risk of waves up to 3 meters had reached the coast of the country. Waves of 1.2 meters touched the island of Amami and a smaller tsunami was seen in other parts of the Japanese coast.

Residents of the Tonga archipelago fled to higher ground in the face of the tsunami caused by a second eruption – heard hundreds of kilometers away – from the volcano. Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai. The first tsunami was no more than 30 cm, and the alert had just been raised when the volcano erupted again.

The underwater volcano is about 65 kilometers from Tongatapu, the main island of this island nation of 105,000 inhabitants. Satellite images showed a massive eruption, a cloud of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue waters of the Pacific. The King of Tongas, Tupou VI, was taken from the royal palace in the capital Nuku’alofa, and escorted away from the coast.

US United States, tsunami warnings were issued for the West Coast and Alaska. In the states of Hawaii and California, small floods were recorded. “Go from beaches, harbors and marinas along the coast of California to the tip of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands,” urged the US National Weather Service, which predicted waves of up to 60 centimeters, strong currents and coastal flooding. THE Canada was on alert with the situation in British Columbia.

In addition to Japan, several Pacific nations have issued tsunami warnings, such as New Zealand, vanuatu, Fiji islands and Australia.

THE Chile also issued a warning for its coastal strip. The National Emergency Office (Onemi) warned today of the possibility of a tsunami hitting Easter Island, 3,300 km west of the Chilean coast, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, following the Tonga incident. It also issued alerts for the Juan Fernández archipelago, San Félix Island – much closer to South America, about 600 kilometers away – and Antarctica.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Ecuador informed this Saturday that it is evaluating the marine situation in its country. “The threat to the coasts of Ecuador is under assessment,” the National Tsunami Warning Center of the Oceanographic and Antarctic Institute of the Ecuadorian Navy (Inocar) said in a message on Twitter.

In Tonga, large waves hit homes and buildings located by the sea and flooded the area, according to videos posted on social media by witnesses who took refuge on the roof of their homes.

“It was a big explosion,” Mere Taufa, who was at home preparing dinner, told news website Stuff. “The ground shook, the whole house was shaken. It came in waves. My younger brother thought there were bombs going off near the house,” he described.

A few minutes later, he added, water invaded his house, and the wall of a neighboring house collapsed. “We knew then that it was a tsunami, with water welling up in the house. We could hear screams from all sides, and everyone started to flee to the higher parts,” he added.

In another tweet, Fiji One channel reporter Jese Tuisinu posted a video showing huge waves hitting the beach, with people trying to flee in their cars. “It’s literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are running to safety after the eruption,” Tuisinu wrote.

According to witnesses, the volcano erupted at 17:20 local time (1:20 GMT) and released a huge cloud of ash into the air. The waves also hit part of the island of Vanua Levu, in the northeast of fiji.

Residents were also advised to cover water reservoirs to protect them from rain or acid ash.

Tonga’s Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

The Tonga Weather Service posted on its Facebook profile a satellite image of the cloud caused by the undersea volcano, which already showed signs of increased activity the day before and which also momentarily triggered the tsunami alert.

The New Zealand military said it was monitoring the situation and remained on standby, ready to help if requested.

residents of American Samoa were alerted to the tsunami warning by local broadcasters, as well as by church bells that rang across the territory. Those who lived along the coast quickly made their way to higher ground./AP, AFP and EFE