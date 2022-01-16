Tsunami triggered by eruption on Tonga islands reaches Japan – News

A tsunami at risk of causing waves of up to 3 meters hit the coast of Japan, hours after a strong volcanic eruption on the islands of Tonga, the Japanese meteorological agency said on Saturday (15), Sunday at local time.

According to the bulletin, the 1.2-meter tsunami hit the island of Amami, in the south of the country, at 11:55 pm on Saturday (11:55 am GMT), while a smaller tsunami could be observed in other parts of the coast. from the country.

The eastern coasts of the island of Hokkaido, as well as the regions of Kochi and Wakayama, were also hit by the tsunami measuring up to 0.9 meters shortly after midnight, according to the agency.

The NHK television network began special programming and broadcast images directly from ports in the affected regions, asking residents of those areas to seek shelter in higher regions.

The images, however, did not show situations out of the ordinary.

An official at the meteorological agency said, in a televised press conference at midnight, that the institution had detected a wave in the sea greater than 1 meter after 23:00 local time.

It was decided not to classify the tsunami movement, but all public tsunami warning systems were activated to call for the evacuation of Amami residents.

“We do not know at this point if it is a tsunami, but we have seen a strong change in the sea, so we are asking residents to respond,” said the official during the press conference.