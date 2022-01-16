Tudum in the pocket! Netflix raises US subscription prices

Despite the presence of major competitors, from HBO to Disney, Netflix still remains the dominant force in the United States when it comes to streaming services. There, the service announced this Friday (14) that it will increase the value of its plans.
With the date of the last adjustment in the country set in the last quarter of 2020, the new rates will affect all available plans, “basic”, “standard” and “premium” – the same offered here in Brazil, and prices are already in effect for new subscriptions, with an adjustment scheduled for the next invoice in the case of old subscribers.
“We are updating our services to continue to offer a wide range of quality entertainment options,” a company representative told Reuters.
With the adjustment, the basic plan – which offers only one screen and a maximum resolution of 480p – will go from $8.99 to $9.99. The standard, which delivers two screens and FullHD resolution (1080p), goes from $13.99 to $15.49. And the premium, which allows up to four screens and viewing in Ultra HD 4K and HDR, in addition to Dolby Audio sound, goes from $17.99 to $19.99.
In Brazil, the plans cost R$ 25.90, for the basic, R$ 39.90 for the standard and R$ 55.90 for the premium. Around here, the last adjustment was in July 2021 and it was the reason for needling on behalf of competitors.
Despite the readjustment sounding negative to the clientele (After all, who likes to pay more?), the news was well received by the market. On Nasdaq, the US stock exchange, the company’s shares rose 3% after the announcement, with shares closing at $525.69, 1.3% above their opening price.