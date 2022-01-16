Tudum in the pocket! Netflix raises US subscription prices

Despite the presence of major competitors, from HBO to Disney, Netflix still remains the dominant force in the United States when it comes to streaming services. There, the service announced this Friday (14) that it will increase the value of its plans.

With the date of the last adjustment in the country set in the last quarter of 2020, the new rates will affect all available plans, “basic”, “standard” and “premium” – the same offered here in Brazil, and prices are already in effect for new subscriptions, with an adjustment scheduled for the next invoice in the case of old subscribers.