‘Turma da Mônica Lições’ surpasses ‘Marighella’ and leads national box office – 01/15/2022 – Illustrated

In just two weeks, “Turma da Mônica – Lições” became the most watched Brazilian film in cinemas since the reopening of the exhibition park. The film has already surpassed 500,000 viewers.
Under the direction of Daniel Rezende, the feature, which hit theaters on December 30, 2021, is the second to transpose the universe created by Mauricio de Sousa to the big screen. The previous one, “Turma da Mônica – Laços”, was the most watched national film of 2019, with more than 2 million viewers.
In “Lessons”, Mônica —Giulia Benite’s role—, Cebolinha —Kevin Vechiatto—, Magali —Laura Rauseo— and Cascão —Gabriel Moreira— deal with the consequences of a failed plan to escape from school.
After “Turma da Mônica – Lições”, the Brazilian films that currently dominate the box office list are “Marighella”, with 325 thousand spectators, and “Um Tio Quase Perfeito 2”, with 76 thousand.
The feature was filmed almost two years ago, in an unoccupied summer condominium in Poços de Caldas, in the interior of Minas Gerais, and had its premiere postponed by about a year, due to the pandemic.
