Turnaround and in the dark: Palmeiras wins Primavera in a training game at the Football Academy

SE Palmeiras players, during a training game against the Primavera team, at the Football Academy. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

After beating Juventus, in a training game played this Saturday morning (15), Palmeiras returned to the field to face Primavera and, in turn, won by 2 to 1. Joaquín Piquerez and Gustavo Scarpa were the authors of the goals of the green. The news were Rony, Jorge and Zé Rafael, who did not participate in the first activity against the Mooca club.

The Greatest National Champion took to the field in the first half with Weverton; Kuscevic, Murilo and Jorge; Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula, Atuesta and Piquerez; Raphael Veiga, Rony and Dudu.

Primavera took the lead after just 13 minutes, in a header after a corner. Palmeiras’ response in the 25th minute, when Piquerez received it at the entrance of the area, hit crossed and equalized.

In the second stage, Abel Ferreira promised some changes in the team. Verdão entered the field with Vinicius Silvestre; Luan (Gustavo Gómez), Kuscevic and Jorge (Mayke); Breno Lopes (Kauan), Jailson (Zé Rafael), Atuesta (Danilo) and Piquerez (Wesley); Dudu (Gabriel Veron), Deyverson and Gustavo Scarpa.

Verdão won the game at the end of the lights, at 45 minutes of the second stage. Gustavo Scarpa suffered a penalty and converted.

In the training games prior to this Saturday (15), Palmeiras drew with Pouso Alegre, from Minas Gerais, 2-2, last week, and was defeated by Portuguesa.

The debut of the professional squad in official competitions takes place on January 23, at 4 pm (GMT), against Novorizontino, at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP), for the Paulista Championship.

