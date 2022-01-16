Twitter Takes Down Account Linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader After Video Threatening Trump | World

Twitter said Saturday that it had closed an account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who had posted a video calling for revenge for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and appeared to be addressing former US President Donald Trump.

“This account has been permanently suspended for violating our rules,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

The @KhameneiSite account this week posted a video that simulated revenge against Trump, who two years ago ordered an attack that killed General Soleimani, then leader of the Quds Force, in charge of the Revolutionary Guards’ external operations.

This is not the main account of the civil and religious leader in English that is still active, but a media account that replicates his activities. Last year, a similar user was suspended by Twitter over a video along the same lines.

2 of 2 Twitter — Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo Twitter — Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

According to a statement, the protection of people and the content of conversations on the social network is an absolute priority for the company.

Responsible for architecting Iran’s regional influence, General Soleimani was executed on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad for an American drone strike ordered by Trump.