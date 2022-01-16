UFC: Calvin Kattar takes advantage of Giga Chikadze’s early mistake to win five-round war | combat

The first UFC event in 2022 had, in its main event, a candidate for “Fight of the Year”. With a solid performance, and counting on a crucial mistake by Giga Chikadze in the first round – the Georgian lost his balance after a wrong high kick and ended up getting tired by staying on the ground for most of the round -, Calvin Kattar prevailed in the remainder of the bout, winning via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, and 50-44), recovering from his loss to Max Holloway a year ago and ending Chikadze’s seven-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC.

The first round began with Chikadze punishing Kattar’s left ankle with kicks followed by right. The Georgian changed base constantly but, when he missed a high kick and lost balance, he ended up giving up the chance for the American to dominate him on the ground, getting on top and looking for a choke with a hand triangle. Chikadze rehearsed a guillotine as soon as he got out of the position, but couldn’t quite fit the position.

Fast and accurate in his attacks early in the second round, Giga Chikadze kept Calvin Kattar in check in the standup fight. The American returned good jabs and the fight became frank and open for both sides. The Georgian seemed to be tired from the effort made in the opening round, and left spaces in his defense that were taken advantage of by Kattar. The American connected straights and rotating elbows that shook Chikadze, who ended the round clearly worn out.

Without his usual punching power, Chikadze came back looking to recover during the first half of the third round. Without attacking Kattar as he usually does, the Georgian became more aggressive in the second half of the round, but received another hard elbow from the American, who had more precision and power in his punches. In the last ten seconds, both fighters tried to pick up the pace, and Kattar connected better punches.

The fourth and fifth rounds followed the same scenario as the previous round. Instructed to conserve energy and only deliver blows if he was sure they would be effective, Chikadze followed the orders of his trainers and sought to better prepare his attacks. But fatigue got in the way, and it gave Kattar more room to work his attacks at close range. The American was vastly superior in striking, even though he was also tired. The Georgian appeared to be “on automatic”, without following any fighting strategy, but even so, he resisted the American’s attacks until the end, ending the fight with several cuts and injuries to his face.

