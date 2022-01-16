UFC: Jennifer Maia suffers from the smallest wingspan and is defeated by Katlyn Chookagian on points | combat

The Brazilian flyweight Jennifer Maia was looking for a victory in the rematch against the American Katlyn Chookagian that would allow her to dream of a new title fight against Valentina Shevchenko. But the rival had a more solid performance, imposing her greater reach and controlling the distance and having more combat initiative, which ended up being the keys that she beat the Brazilian on the main card by unanimous decision of the judges (triple 30-27). With the victory, Chookagian became the only fighter in UFC history to have all of her ten wins in the organization on points alone, without ever having knocked out or submitted an opponent in the Octagon.

The fight started with both fighters looking to strike in the center of the Octagon. Jennifer Maia connected a good straight from the right, but without much force. Chookagian threw stomps on the waistline, keeping the Brazilian at a distance. Maia tried a straight right, but it didn’t connect perfectly, and was knocked down by the American, getting down on the ground. Chookagian tried to apply a katagatame, but when he couldn’t, he stayed on top in the 100kg position, applying knees to the Brazilian’s ribs. Jennifer Maia managed to get up, but received a knee in the face in the final seconds.

In the second round, the two fighters returned exchanging blows, but without much precision. Chookagian closed the distance trying to take Maia to the ground, but the Brazilian defended herself and moved away from the fence. In the middle of the round, Jennifer Maia looked for a grappling fight, but couldn’t take down the American, who resisted the attempt and walked away. The Brazilian “telegraphed” her attacks, facilitating the defense of Chookagian, who attacked with her knees the attempts to take down. When looking once again to take the fight to the ground, Maia made a mistake and the American managed to dominate her back on the ground, fitting a rear naked choke and just not finishing the fight because she didn’t have more time in the round.

At a clear disadvantage in the fight, Jennifer Maia returned for the third round looking to be more aggressive, as she would only win with a knockout or a submission. The Brazilian hit a good kick at the beginning of the round, but was unable to continue the attack. Chookagian kept her at a distance with his belt-line kicks and long-range jabs. Unable to control the fight due to having difficulty approaching the American, the Brazilian tried until the end, but did not get the victory.

Bill Algeo hooks Joanderson Shark

The first Brazilian to step into the UFC’s octagon in 2022, featherweight Joanderson Tubarão was defeated by American Bill Algeo in the opening of the event’s main card by unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28). The loss ended a ten-game winning streak for Tubarão, who made his UFC debut.

The first round started with Algeo taking the initiative in the fight, and Tubarão closing the distance to try to take the fight to the ground. Algeo tried to avoid the fall and got up quickly. Shark lifted the American and then plunged him into the ground, already dominating his back. Algeo was trying to avoid the rear naked choke, and the Brazilian would alternate his grip to surprise him. But the American managed to make a quick turn, reversing the position, getting on top of Tubarão, in his guard. The fight was once again fought standing, with both fighters showing wear and tear and exchanging blows until halftime.

Joanderson Tubarão returned for the second round looking for the attack, but was hit by a hard right hand from Algeo, and felt it. The Brazilian tried to stop the fight on the fence, but the American controlled the actions for a few moments until Tubarão landed three kicks on the American’s legs, who lost his balance. The two fighters exchanged good blows in the center of the octagon, but Algeo got the takedown, and went on to try to lasso the Brazilian’s neck. Tubarão looked tired and felt the rival’s attacks, and could not impose himself in the fight.

In the third and final round, Tubarão came back looking for striking, with leg kicks and jab and straight combinations, listening to his corner’s instructions at halftime. The American took advantage of his greater reach to throw jabs in the long distance, maintaining control over the Brazilian. After taking the fight to the grid, Algeo applied punches at close range and Tubarão, after getting rid of his rival, sought kicks to the legs and a sequence of right and left strikes. But the American got a nice takedown in the final minute, getting on top of the ground, punishing the Brazilian until the end of the fight.

Borshchev blasts Bush in the first round

With a beautiful performance, Russian lightweight Viacheslav Borshchev managed a beautiful victory over American Dakota Bush, knocking him out with a left hook to the rib at 3:47 of the first round, and celebrated with a traditional Russian dance in the Octagon. The fight started with the two fighters exchanging blows next to the fence. Bush tried to take the Russian to the ground, but he resisted and landed good punches at speed.

When the American already felt he could approach for another takedown attempt, Borshchev managed to avoid being cornered in the fence, reversed his position and launched a left hook into the American’s rib, which exposed the area by throwing a right hook to the head. of the rival. Luckily for Borshchev, his blow landed squarely on target, and Bush fell to the ground immediately. After a few more punches thrown by the Russian, the referee interrupted the fight, decreeing the technical knockout.

Check the results of all the fights: MAIN CARD

Calvin Kattar defeated Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

Jake Collier defeated Chase Sherman via submission at 2:26 of R1

Brandon Royval defeated Rogério Bontorin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Katlyn Chookagian defeated Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Viacheslav Borshchev defeated Dakota Bush by TKO at 3:47 of R1

Bill Algeo defeated Joanderson Tubarão by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Jamie Pickett defeated Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Court McGee defeated Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27 treble)

Brian Kelleher defeated Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

TJ Brown defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

