UFC: “War” Between Kattar and Chikadze Takes Fight of the Night Bonus | combat

The first UFC main event of 2022 matched and received the Fight of the Night award at this Saturday’s event in Las Vegas. Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze exchanged blows openly for all five rounds of the fight, in a “war” that will likely be on the best of the year lists by the end of 2022. 7 thousand) extra for the fight.
Calvin Kattar (left) delivers a punch in his fight against Giga Chikadze (right) in the first UFC of the year — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty
The two Performance of the Night bonuses, also worth $50,000, went to Russian Viacheslav Borshchev and American Jake Collier. The Russian lightweight landed the UFC’s first TKO of 2022 when he landed a hook to the waistline that doubled over Dakota Bush. It was the debut of “Slava Claus” in Ultimate.
Collier had the first submission of 2022 in the UFC. The American dominated Chase Sherman from start to finish, took the opponent to the ground and worked until he got the back and fit a rear naked choke.
