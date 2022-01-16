Understand why CEMIG’s account did not reduce even with full reservoirs

Full reservoirs and energy bills at the same price. This is a common question among the Minas Gerais population that, due to the intense rains that have occurred in recent days, began to wonder why the value of the energy bill does not reduce.

According to lawyer Cristiana Nepomuceno, a master in environmental law, the rains will not be reflected in the reduction of the bill, at least at this moment. “We now have this provisional measure in place, which was proposed last year, precisely to register an extra fee on the electricity bill because of water scarcity. This measure is valid until April 2022”, explains the lawyer who is also a member of the National Environmental Observatory of the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

“Only the government can decline with this measure, given that we had more rains than expected. But we also have a deficit of billions of reais when using these thermal energies and it ends up that consumers are paying for this deficit. Consumers always end up paying for something that is taxed. Or is it really imposed on him,” he continues.

tariff flags

There are four types of flag: green, yellow, red and black and each one represents an amount to be paid on the energy bill. “Black is used in case of water scarcity and the cost of energy becomes R$ 14.20 per 100 kilowatts consumed, which makes the energy bill extremely expensive, since in it we have taxes and other charges in just one electricity bill, in addition to taxes equal to ICMS, PIS and COFINS”, explains the lawyer.

To make the bill cheaper, the lawyer believes that the solution is to create your own energy. “As a solution for cheaper renewable energy, on the seventh day, law 14,300 was edited, which talks about energy generation. As we have several that operate in this free energy market, we can choose outside Cemig”, he highlights.

The lawyer, who is the author of several books, exemplifies with an action carried out by the University of Manaus. “An engineering professor taught the needy population to generate their own energy through PET bottles. So these are studies that are up to the engineering staff, but also that we can use”, he concludes.