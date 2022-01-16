Union denies request for debt renegotiation of R$ 2 billion from Itapemirim group

Decision was filed in the First Bankruptcy Court

ADAMO BAZANI

The Federal Government rejected a request for renegotiation of tax debts from the Itapemirim Group, which has been in judicial recovery since March 2016.

The values ​​approach R$ 2 billion.

The Itapemirim Group involves Viação Itapemirim, Viação Caiçara, Transportes Itapemirim, Imobiliária Bianca, Cola Comercial and Flecha Turismo, among other ventures.

as showed the Transport Diary, the MPSP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) asked the Court that ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos) be included in the judicial recovery. The airline was founded by the current owner of the Group, Sidnei Piva de Jesus, and suddenly stopped flying on December 17, 2021, without warning to passengers, just six months after starting operations.

Remember:

https://diariodotransporte.com.br/2022/01/04/mp-pede-falencia-do-grupo-itapemirim-blockio-de-bens-de-piva-e-quer-que-ita-seja-incluida- in-judicial-recovery-of-viacao-itapemirim/

The information about the Union’s denial of debt renegotiation was brought this Saturday, January 15, 2022, by the UOL portal.

“Through its National Treasury Attorney, the Union informs the rejection of the individual tax transaction proposal filed by ITA. It is stated that the negotiations with the company for the conclusion of a tax transaction aiming at the regularization of its tax liabilities, whose value, it is highlighted, already exceeds the amount of R$ 2 billion reais “, are concluded. says an excerpt from the document filed with the First Bankruptcy Court, according to the report.

The document is signed by the Treasury attorney, Mariana Corrêa.

According to the prosecutor, the “The tax authorities’ expectations were frustrated in the face of the absolute legal infeasibility of the proposals, which were not supported by the Law”

The Itapemirim group was once one of the largest road bus operators in the world, alongside giants such as Greyhound and Arriva, for example.

THE Transport Diary contacted the Itapemirim Group, which sent the following note:

To the Transport Diary

Subject: Tax Renegotiation

In response to the demand sent to this consultancy, the position of the Itapemirim Group is shown below.

Grupo Itapemirim clarifies that in the face of the rejection of its request for a Tax Transaction, and for not agreeing with the fictitious arguments used by PGFN, it will file an administrative appeal. In this sense, the company is already working to settle its tax liabilities through Procedural Legal Business, simple installments and Refis.

Itapemirim Group

Press office

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

Related