US accuses Russia of creating ‘pretext’ to invade Ukraine | World

The United States on Friday accused Russia of creating a “pretext” operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine, which will sign a cyber cooperation agreement with NATO, after suffering a cyberattack that left the service of several official websites.

After a week of talks between the United States and its allies with Moscow, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki accused Russia of preparing a sabotage operation that could serve as a “pretext for an invasion”.

According to the US indictment, Moscow had “positioned a group of agents”, “trained in urban guerrilla warfare and the use of explosives” in eastern Ukraine to carry out false flag attacks against pro-Russian separatists.

The Kremlin has refuted the accusations and declared them to be unfounded. “There is nothing to confirm them,” reacted his spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, quoted by the TAS agency.

The exchange of statements took place on the same day that a powerful cyberattack took down the websites of several Ukrainian ministries, such as Foreign Affairs or Emergency Situations.

The action was not claimed, but the spokesman for Ukrainian diplomacy, Oleg Nikolenko, assured that he has “preliminary indications” that “it could be the work of hacker groups associated with Russian secret services”.

Ukraine suffers hack attack amid tensions with Russia

The Ukrainian authorities assured that there was no major damage and that much of the resources had been restored.

After the attack, the transatlantic military alliance announced an agreement that will be signed “in the coming days” and that includes “Ukraine’s access to the NATO malware information exchange platform”, expressed its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

The European Union also promised to mobilize “all resources” to help its ally after the cyberattack.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, considered it premature on Friday to “point the finger at someone”, but assured that it was possible to imagine who was behind the attack.

The Ukrainian diplomat’s spokesman called the cyberattack “massive” and before its website was blocked, the authors posted a threatening message on its homepage in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish.

“Ukrainians, be afraid and prepare for the worst. All your personal data has been made public,” the message read, according to an AFP correspondent. The message was accompanied by a crossed-out Ukrainian flag.

However, the Ukrainian secret services (SBU) reported that no personal data was leaked. They also highlighted that 70 sites were affected.

The cyberattack comes against a backdrop of rising tensions with Russia, which Kiev and its allies accuse of planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has been the target of cyberattacks on several occasions in recent years, attributed to Russia: the one suffered in 2017 against various infrastructures and in 2015 against its electricity grid.

Western countries accuse Russia of sending tanks, artillery and about 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border in what NATO sees as preparation for an invasion.

Russian military exercise brings tanks to Ukraine border

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told reporters in Brussels that everyone understands that there are “a number of scenarios that could develop in relation to what is happening between Russia and Ukraine”.

“And one of them is a large-scale conventional military strike, and there are other levels. We’ll have to see what we find today,” he added.

This week, several meetings were held between senior Russian officials and representatives of Western countries to try to defuse the crisis with Ukraine, without results.

Moscow once again assured that it had no “intention” to invade neighboring Ukraine and closed the matter, noting that it saw no reason to resume dialogue.

In this context, the Russian Defense Ministry published on Friday images of military maneuvers with 2,500 soldiers and a hundred tanks about 50 km from the Ukrainian border.

On Friday, however, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky proposed a tripartite, possibly virtual, meeting with his US and Russian counterparts to contain the crisis, according to one of his advisers.

Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 after a pro-Western revolution in this former Soviet republic.