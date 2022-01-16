US urges citizens to redouble care

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised guidance for Americans on the use of masks. From now on, the recommendation is for everyone to use “the most protective possible”, although the agency has not explicitly requested the use of N95 masks.

The CDC clarified on its website that people can choose equipment such as N95s and KN95s, adding that citizens should “wear the mask that fits well and consistently.” The agency said that “while all masks and respirators provide some level of protection, properly fitted ones provide the highest level of protection.”

The guidance comes amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the United States. The country reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections, setting a global record for daily cases in a single country. It is estimated that the Ômicron variant is responsible for 98.3% of the total new cases circulating in the country.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 also had a jump. On Monday, the United States peaked at 132,646, according to a Reuters tally. The number surpasses the record of 132,051 hospitalizations set in January last year.

More people have been going to hospitals since December, with the number of hospitalizations doubling in the past three weeks as Ômicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant version of the virus in the country.

As per Reuters analysis, the states of Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin and the capital, Washington, have all reported record levels of inpatients.

While the cases are potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by the Ômicron variant could overwhelm hospitals – some of them have already suspended elective procedures to deal with the surge in patients amid staff shortages.

