Vasco agrees to hire midfielder Matheus Barbosa – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Vasco da Gama has another new face for the season. It is the midfielder Matheus Barbosa, who defended the colors of Cruzeiro and Atlético Goianiense last season. The 27-year-old arrives with a contract valid until the end of 2023.





Created from the base divisions of Grêmio, where he accumulated calls for the Brazilian under-17 team, Matheus Barbosa passed through other traditional teams of Brazilian football before appearing prominently on the national scene with the Cuiabá shirt. He was one of the highlights of Dourado in the campaign that resulted in access to the national elite in the 2020 Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

The good performances made him arouse the interest of Cruzeiro, where he played prominently until July last year, scoring seven goals in 27 games played. The final months of the season, Matheus Barbosa played for Atlético Goianiense, contributing to the Dragon classification for the 2022 South American Conmebol.

TECHNICAL SHEET OF THE NEW REINFORCEMENT

Full name: Matheus Barbosa Teixeira

Surname: Matheus Barbosa

Date of birth: 08/18/1994 (27 years old)

Birthplace: Sao Bernardo do Campo (SP)

Height: 1.83m

Position: Midfield

clubs: Grêmio, ABC (RN), Botafogo (SP), América (RN), Paulista (SP), Atlético Tubarão (SC), Avaí (SC), Água Santa (SP), Cuiabá (MT), Cruzeiro (MG), Atlético (GO) and VASCO DA GAMA