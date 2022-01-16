Vasco announces the hiring of midfielder Matheus Barbosa, ex-Atlético-GO

Vasco reached his 11th reinforcement of the season. It is the midfielder Matheus Barbosa, 27 years old, who defended Cruzeiro and Atlético-GO in the season. The player signed a contract until the end of 2023 with Cruzmaltino.

This morning (15th), the athlete carried out evaluations at the CT Moacyr Barbosa gym and has already done work with the ball on the field. He later posed for photos for the club’s official website.

Created from the base divisions of Grêmio, where he accumulated calls for the Brazilian under-17 team, Matheus Barbosa passed through other traditional teams of Brazilian football before appearing prominently on the national scene with the Cuiabá shirt. He was one of the highlights of Dourado in the campaign that resulted in access to the national elite in the 2020 Series B.

Flyer Matheus Barbosa was announced this Saturday by Vasco and posed for photos at CT Moacyr Barbosa Image: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

The good performances made him arouse the interest of Cruzeiro, where he played prominently until July last year, scoring seven goals in 27 games played.

In the final months of the season, Matheus Barbosa played for Atlético Goianiense, contributing to Dragão’s classification for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

Before Matheus Barbosa, Vasco had already announced the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues; side Edimar and Weverton; defenders Luis Cangá and Anderson Conceição; the steering wheel Yuri; the midfielders Bruno Nazário, Isaque and Vitinho; and striker Raniel.