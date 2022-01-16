Vasco eliminates Audax on penalties and goes to the round of 16 of Copinha – 01/15/2022

On penalties, Vasco eliminated Audax and is classified for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Juniores. This Saturday afternoon, the teams drew 1-1 in normal time, with goals from Dudu (Audax) and Vinicius (Vasco). In the collections, the team from Rio de Janeiro won the José Liberatti stadium and won 4-3, with two saves by goalkeeper Cadu.

Despite living in Copinha, Vasco lost 100% in the tournament. Until then, the team had won its four games, scoring 23 goals and conceding just two. Now, the team’s opponent will leave this Saturday. At 21:45 (Brasília time), São Paulo faces Santos Caetano at the Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul.

Clear and distinct strategies

From the first minute it was clear how the teams would behave. Even with the support of the fans, Audax recognized Vasco’s greatness and opted for counterattacks, even having scored his goal that way. At Vasco, nothing has changed. With 23 goals until the end of the previous round, Cruz-Maltino went all attack.

Vasco misses penalty early

The keynote of the first half was attack against defense. In a few minutes, Vasco already threatened the opposing goal and matured his goal. At four, the referee got a touch on Edherson’s arm inside the area, but Vinicius took too much from the goalkeeper and beat the low penalty out.

Audax takes the lead in the first attack

The first time they passed the midfield, Audax managed to score their goal. And he came the way the team was playing, on the counterattack. After a steal, Edherson found Dudu inside the area and shirt 10 shot without chances for Cadu’s goal. 1 to 0.

Boy shows personality and calls “responsa” at Vasco

Audax’s goal did not take away Vasco’s appetite, who continued on top. Vinicius, now as an assistant, found Figueiredo at the far post and the forward headed the crossbar. But even before the break, the tie came. Marcos Dias invaded the area and Edherson, again, committed the penalty. At the age of 20, Vinicius, who had missed his kick at the beginning of the match, took the ball and hit it hard, high up, to make everything the same. 1 to 1.

Audax changes stance and game stays open

Unlike what was seen in the first half, Audax started to attack more and was better during the first 20 minutes. Canceling Vasco well, the São Paulo team managed to arrive in danger on two occasions, but then began to feel the physical part too much. Only after 30 minutes did the team from Rio de Janeiro rebalance the game and only didn’t turn around because of a great defense by goalkeeper Natã. With an air of emotion, the game came to an end with good chances on both sides, but equality remained until penalties.

Cadu takes two penalties and classifies Vasco

Copinha’s top scorer, Figueiredo took the ball very badly and opened the kicks with a hit out. Borgheti was first in Audax and put the hosts in front. Then Zé Vitor, JP Galvão and Juan converted to Vasco. On the hosts’ side, Italo and Dudu also put the ball in the net, but Ifeanyi tried to dig in and ended up seeing the goalkeeper Cadu defend very easily, leaving the dispute at 3 to 3. In the fifth kick, Marlon Santos put Vasco in front for the for the first time, and it was up to Cadu to defend Luan Lima’s beat and classify Vasco. Final, 4-3 on penalties.