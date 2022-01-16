Vasco makes first training game and has team outline for 2022 | Vasco

Galarza in the vAsco training game against the Saferj teamRafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Published 01/15/2022 16:01

Vasco held this Saturday the first training game of the pre-season of Vasco. Without being able to count on some players – who are injured or at different stages in the return process after contracting Covid-19 -, coach Zé Ricardo made a sketch of what the formation for 2022 could be in the 2-0 victory over the professional team Saferj (Soccer Athletes Union of the State of Rio de Janeiro). The goals were from Juninho and Laranjeira.

The training game at CT Moacyr Barbosa was divided into two 30-minute halves, according to Vasco, and the coach was able to observe most of the names of the squad. Nenê, who is in the process of returning to activities after Covid-19, only participated in the final part of the activity. Thiago Rodrigues, Alexander, Weverton Jesus, MT, Sarrafiore and Jhon Sánchez were out.

The 1st half lineup, which gives an idea of ​​what Zé Ricardo thinks for the start of the season, was formed by: Halls, Weverton, Ulisses, Anderson Conceição and Edimar; Matías Galarza, Juninho, Vitinho, Bruno Nazário, Isaque and Raniel.

In the second stage, the team that played was: Lucão, Weverton (Paulinho), Ulisses (Luis Cangá), Anderson Conceição (Léo Matos) and Edimar (Matheus Maycon); Caio Dantas, Juninho (Roger), Riquelme, Gabriel Pec, Laranjeira and Isaque (Nenê).

Announced this Saturday, Matheus Barbosa, who signed a contract until the end of 2023, trained for the first time at CT Moacyr Barbosa. He did assessments at the gym and performed ball work on the field.

