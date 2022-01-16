Vic Albuquerque announces new club for 2022 season and will play in Europe

The attacking midfielder Victoria Albuquerque was announced this Sunday as a new reinforcement for Madrid CFF, one of the most traditional clubs in women’s football in Spain. She arrives for her first stint in European football just under two weeks after setting out to leave Parque São Jorge.

“The contract signed by Vic Albuquerque with Madrid is valid until the end of the current season. Therefore, Vic will be free in June”, highlighted the athlete herself on her Twitter.

Of the players most identified with the Parque São Jorge club, the striker had said during 2021 that going to Europe was a natural step in her career. Still, he admitted that leaving Timão was complicated.

Playback/Twitter

“My loves, it was a very difficult decision I’m reading everything and I just have to thank you for everything! I left a video with my words for you on my Instagram! A tight hug to each one!”, said Vic on his official profile on twitter.

Called up to the Brazilian National Team, Vic lived a high-level 2021, being included in the ideal selection of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) among South American clubs.

At the age of 23, Vic Albuquerque left Corinthians with 110 games, 59 goals and 12 assists. In addition, the midfielder won seven titles: two Brazilians (2020 and 2021), three Paulistas (2019, 2020 and 2021) and two Libertadores (2019 and 2021).

See more at: Victria Albuquerque and Corinthians Feminino.