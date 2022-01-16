Video: Celebrities go viral screaming “13” in the Caldeirão and the web sees campaign for Lula

An excerpt from TV Globo’s Caldeirão program, shown on Saturday (15) went viral on social media. In the video, the guests for the “Have it or Not Have it” panel shouted “13” as they answered the final question of the game.

In the recording, presenter Marcos Mion warns the team from the series “As Five”, composed of Ana Hikari, Daphne Bozaski, Gabriela Medvedovski and Heslaine Vieira, that they need 13 points to win the game. The other team was composed of Gil do Vigor, Camilla de Lucas, João and Viih Tube, participants of the BBB 21.

Participants in the game soon began repeating the number 13 while waiting to find out how many Brazilians responded “bottle bottle” as a gift that people give to babies. According to the program, 19 people answered “bottle bottle” and with that the team from the series “As Five” won the game.

On social media, netizens associated the participants’ excitement with the number 13 with this year’s elections. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected to run for president for the PT, whose number on the ballot box is 13.

I’ve never had so much fun on a show hahahahaha I just remember looking at the face of the @GilDoVigor It’s from @joaoluizpedrosa and seeing them widen their eyes when I started talking It’s 13. When I saw it we were already jumping and screaming IT’S 13 BRAZIL THIRTEEN THIRTEEN kkkkkkkkk https://t.co/G9sbmE5ZKj — Ana Hikari (@_anahikari) January 15, 2022

