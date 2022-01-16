Vinicius’ family, from BBB22, says that the city of Crato-CE is celebrating: ‘Even the mayor posted a photo of him’ | BBB22

The celebration in Crato, Ceará, is just beginning! According to the family of Vinicius, from BBB22, the joy was great, and the city is celebrating because of his brother’s participation in reality.

And no less! The news reached the City Hall. “The mayor here in Crato posted a picture of him saying he’s in the crowd”, he says. Cleide, neighbor and whom Vinicius affectionately calls aunt.

“There was a lot of rush, fireworks… The news quickly reverberated in the neighborhood. Several friends of mine and family came here. It was that euphoria, that magic”, says Cícero, father of the bachelor of Laws.

Cleide says that she was the one who led the celebration at the time of disclosure: “I got emotional! I went out on the street calling everyone, I played Big Brother music for everyone to hear loud. It was wonderful.”

Francisca, Vinicius’ grandmother, says she is proud of what her grandson has achieved:

“He had and still has a difficult life. But now I know he’s out there fighting, that he’s going to emerge victorious. I know I’m going to suffer, I’m going to miss him because I love him more than anything. He is everything in my life.”

