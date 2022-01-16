Vinicius is favorite to win the ‘BBB 22’

The “BBB 22” hasn’t even started yet, but the public has already chosen their favorites. According to the partial survey of the UOL, Vinicius is the favorite among the popcorn group to win the R$ 1.5 million prize for the program, which premieres on Monday. He appears with 28.59% of the votes.

In second place for popcorn is Slovenia, with 19.02%. The two participants of the new edition of Big Brother Brasil are also competing on social networks. They were the ones who gained the most followers on Instagram.

Natália Deodato, from Minas Gerais, is on the lantern, who follows the profile of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Instagram. So far, she has 4.40% of the votes. In second to last in the poll of favorites of the “BBB 22” is Lucas Bissoli, with 4.49%.

The poll measures exclusively the preference of the readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the program’s progress. What’s your favorite popcorn contestant so far? Vote!

