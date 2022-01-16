Vinícius is the name of the BBB22 that gained the most followers. see the numbers

The announcement of the participants of BBB22 (Big Brother Brasil) moved the social networks a lot last Friday (1/14) and, with that, the LeoDias column was attentive to the profiles of the members as they were announced to see how the public reacted. There was a popcorn participant reaching the mark of 1 million followers in a few hours on Instagram.

Popcorn

Vinícius, from Ceará, was the one who most pumped his networks after the announcement. At the end of the afternoon of last Friday (14/1), the low-income influencer had 42 thousand followers on Instagram. This morning he became the first member of popcorn to reach 1 million followers on the social network. It currently accumulates over 1.4 million and it shouldn’t take long to hit the second million.

The model from Pernambuco, Slovenia Marques, was not left behind either. At the time of her announcement, she had 59,000 followers on Instagram and now has 770,000. It must be the second popcorn participant to reach the 1 million followers mark.

Another to multiply their numbers was the doctor Laís Caldas. First announced by the program, the doctor from Goiás had 16,400 followers on her Instagram. Today it already has more than 450 thousand people on its profile.

Luciano Estevan was already trying to build a following with his works on the internet, however, he only had 14,500 followers on Instagram. In less than a day, it has reached the mark of more than 200 thousand people.

Biology teacher Jessilane Alves was one of the names most talked about by netizens on social media when it was announced. The effect also reached their numbers on Instagram. Before the announcement, it only had 9,300 followers, now it has more than 280,000.

Designer and entrepreneur, Eliezer was one of the participants who had the fewest followers on Instagram, with just 8,600. In one day, it has already surpassed the mark of 185 thousand followers.

Medical student Lucas Bissoli was yet another unpopular popcorn member on social media before the announcement. On Friday morning (1/14), he had only 7,200 followers on his Instagram, today he already has more than 170,000 on his account.

Bárbara was the member of the popcorn before the announcement with the most followers on Instagram, more than 220 thousand people. Even being surpassed by Vinícius, Eslovênia and Laís, the gaúcha managed to double her numbers, with more than 440 thousand followers.

Commercial manager Rodrigo Mussi also felt an immediate impact on his Instagram. Before the announcement, there were just over 22 thousand people, today it already has 212 thousand followers.

Natália Deodato, from Minas Gerais and nail designer, had just over 21,500 followers on her Instagram account. Today, one day after the announcement, it has gained almost 150,000 followers, totaling 171,000 people.

Cabin

But it was not just the members of the popcorn who began to bomb on social networks after the official announcements. Jade Picon already had a massive number of followers on Instagram before BBB, there were 13.7 million followers. In less than a day, the paulistana gained more than 700,000 followers on the social network.

Athlete Paulo André Camilo also multiplied the numbers on his Instagram account. There were just over 90 thousand followers and now it has more than 266 thousand admirers on the web.

Actor from Rio de Janeiro Douglas Silva was another one to have increased numbers on the social network. At the time of Globo’s announcement, he had approximately 330 thousand followers, today he has already reached the 550 thousand mark.

Mayra Cardi’s husband Arthur Aguiar gained over 100k followers on his Instagram account after the official announcement. One of the first names confirmed for BBB22 by this column, he had 8.1 million people on his profile, today he has 8.2 million people.

Like Arthur, surfer Pedro Scooby also gained more than 100,000 people on his profile. With the numbers achieved, it went from 1.9 million to 2 million followers.

Verena in Amor de Mãe, Maria also got impressive numbers on her Instagram profile after the announcement. There were more than 200 thousand followers conquered in less than a day, with 1.3 million followers.

The transsexual singer Linn da Quebrada almost doubled the number of followers on her Instagram. Before the announcement, it had just over 330,000 followers, today it has 552,000.

The grandson of Sílvio Santos, Tiago Abravanel also had an immediate impact on his Instagram. One of the names confirmed by this column for the reality show, has gained more than 200,000 followers since the announcement. It went from 2.3 million to 2.5 million.

The country singer Naiara Azevedo also cannot complain about the amount of followers she gained, there were more than 200 thousand in just one day. It jumped from 5.3 million to 5.5 million.

