Vinícius Roravis highlights Patrick and Raí at Bahia’s debut in Baianão: “They were fundamental” | Bahia

Bahia debuted in the Campeonato Baiano with a 2-2 draw against Bahia de Feira, this Saturday, at Arena Cajueiro. Vinícius Roravis, who commanded Tricolor in the absence of Bruno Lopes, with Covid-19, pointed out the difficulties faced by the Squadron and valued the participation of Raí Nascimento and Patrick de Lucca, athletes who are part of the main squad.

“Certainly they were fundamental for us to be able to sustain the game”, evaluated Vinícius Roravis.

– Raí and Patrick are important players in Guto’s squad, in the main squad. They are players who are very important. They came down extremely motivated, they really gave everything they could and, for sure, had a great game, they were of fundamental importance to us – completed the professional.

The two players entered the field ten minutes into the second half, and Raí was responsible for the Esquadrão’s second goal at Arena Cajueiro.

According to the board’s initial schedule, neither of them should participate in this Saturday’s game. They are part of the group that re-introduced themselves last week and are still working to get their best physical shape. Their presence, however, was necessary because of the Covid outbreak in the cast.

Bahia had a series of absences for the debut of the Campeonato Baiano and had only six reserves on the bench at Arena Cajueiro, being two goalkeepers. The situation was highlighted by assistant Vinícius Roravis, who praised the athletes’ dedication.

“The team behaved very well tactically, there was a great delivery from the athletes,” he said.

– Embezzlement ends up causing disengagement. It wasn’t the team that had been training together, some players went down, other players showed up a little later, all this caused this disagreement, but they managed, in general, with a very big tactical commitment, to solve the problems of the game.

In the face of adversity, Vinícius considered the result as “good”, but reinforced that, in his understanding, Bahia could have left the field with three points even with all the absences.

– If we look at the absences, if we look at the players who felt cramps and needed to be replaced, it can be considered a good result. But I think that whenever Bahia takes the field, it’s looking to win. We had the opportunity for that. We had situations to leave the game with three points. Given that, I think we could have won the game – analyzed the professional.

Bahia returns to the field in the middle of next week. Tricolor will play for the second round of the state on Wednesday, against Unirb, at 19:15 (Brasília time), at Arena Fonte Nova.

– Improvisations are situations that were necessary, right? Faced with this, the players sought to do, the players sought to execute. We have extremely new players, who debuted for Bahia in this game, tried to perform in a very positive way and, within that, we managed to sustain a good game.

– We had the opportunity to score the third goal, when we concede the second goal, in my opinion, it was a moment when we were doing well in the match, where we had created a situation. A move before their second goal, we have a shot from outside the area and, therefore, within that, I think the players tried to do it, tried to fulfill it and did it in the best possible way.

– Once again, as I said in a previous question, we had the opportunity to leave here with triumph. Athletes committed, athletes sought to do. The crowd pushed and there is certainly a taste that it could have a better result, although, with all the absences due to covid-19, the absences due to the pre-season, the result today was not the worst.