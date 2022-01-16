Viruses may be the main cause of multiple sclerosis, study finds

+



Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) may be possible cause of multiple sclerosis, study finds (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Still without a definitive cure, multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord. Researchers at Harvard University in the United States found that its possible cause is infection with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) of the herpes family.

The finding was published in the journal science on Thursday (13). “The hypothesis that EBV causes multiple sclerosis has been investigated by our group and others for several years, but this is the first study that provides convincing evidence of causality,” Alberto Ascherio, senior author of the research, said in a statement.

The disease in question affects 2.8 million people worldwide. It attacks the myelin sheaths that protect neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Until then, its definitive cause was unknown, although the main hypotheses related it to the Epstein-Barr virus.

Tracing this causal relationship between multiple sclerosis and the virus was difficult because it infects 95% of adults, but the disease is relatively rare. And the manifestation of symptoms is very long: it only happens about ten years after the infection.

The researchers decided to investigate the matter by studying more than 10 million young adults in the United States armed forces. Of that total, 955 were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during their military service.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord (Photo: Pfizer)

Blood serum samples collected every two years from participants showed that the risk of contracting the disease increased 32-fold after infection with EBV, but remained unchanged after infection with other viruses.

The level of light chain neurofilament, a protein that serves as a biomarker for multiple sclerosis, increased only after infection by the infectious agent. This points to a relationship between the Epstein-Barr virus and the clinical picture, according to the researchers.

“This is a big step because it suggests that the majority of MS cases can be prevented by stopping the EBV infection, and that targeting the EBV could lead to the discovery of a cure,” says Ascherio.

The specialist also assesses that the delay in the manifestation of symptoms of the disease may occur, in part, because the discomfort is almost not detectable in the early stages of the condition. Also due to the evolution of the relationship between EBV and the person’s immune system, stimulated repeatedly by the reactivated virus.

“Currently, there is no way to effectively prevent or treat EBV infection, but an EBV vaccine or targeting the virus with specific antiviral drugs could prevent or cure multiple sclerosis,” says Ascherio.