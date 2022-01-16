Volta Redonda has a representative at BBB 2022

Eliezer, a 31-year-old from Volta Redonda who defines himself as a designer and entrepreneur, is the representative of Volta Redonda the BBB 2022. The reality show production made the following description of him on the G1 website:

“Eliezer is 31 years old and is from Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years. He started working helping his father in a cafeteria, at age 14. Then, he got an internship at a magazine where he went through all areas, including layout and photo editing. At 18, he was already financially independent. After college, pursuing the dream of publishing an international article, he went to Europe for the first time and, at that time, discovered that he loved to travel.