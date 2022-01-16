Waiting for her first child, Maria Flor shows big belly in the final stretch of pregnancy in a photo in the pool

Actress Maria Flor is 9 months pregnant with her first heir with actor and director Emanuel Aragão

The actress Mary flower (38) delighted followers with a new click on social media!

Pregnant with her first child, the actress, who is in the final stretch of pregnancy, showed the silhouette of a pregnant woman in a photo published on her profile on Instagram.

This Saturday, the 15th, Maria Flor took advantage of the sunny day to enjoy a pool. She posed wearing a red bikini in the water and showed her big belly.

“39 weeks”, wrote the first-time mom when captioning the post.

The artist is expecting a boy with the actor and director Emanuel Aragão (39), but has yet to reveal the baby’s name. The two have been together since 2014 and have a YouTube channel.

“Goddess!”, praised Pathy of Jesus. “good time”, wished Marcos Veras. “That moment when you find out that the pregnancy lasts 10 months”, joked Anne Lottermann.

It is worth remembering that Maria Flor was scheduled to join the cast of a place in the sun, but because of the pregnancy, she had to be replaced by the actress Renata Gaspar.

Check out the possible last shot of Maria Flor pregnant:





